 
Maren Morris Embraces Healing and Leans Into Casual Situationships With New Song
Post-divorce, the famous country songstress opens up about her journey of self-protection and exploring casual relationships in her upcoming EP titled 'Intermission'.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris is embracing a new chapter of healing and self-discovery, as evidenced by her latest song, "I Hope I Never Fall in Love". Released on July 12, the track serves as a personal anthem for Morris, who is navigating the aftermath of her divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

In an Instagram Reels video, Morris explained the song's inspiration, "It's pretty self-explanatory from the title, having just gone through a giant breakup. Just not wanting to go down that path again, and wanting to keep things casual, and really just lean into the 'situationship' of it all."

  Editors' Pick

The song portrays the bittersweet emotions of post-breakup life, as Morris navigates the complexities of dating and self-protection. She sings about indulging in casual relationships, attending parties, and exploring new experiences to cope with her pain. "It's a bittersweet heartbreaker because I'm in self-protection mode but still want to feel things," she said.

"I Hope I Never Fall in Love" will appear on Morris' upcoming EP, "Intermission", set for release on August 2. The EP also features the previously released song "Cut!" featuring Julia Michaels, which explores similar themes of resilience and catharsis.

Morris has been candid about her personal journey since filing for divorce in October 2023. She emphasizes the need for self-care and processing emotions during this transformative time. "I, of course, DO want to fall in love again, but I can't put my heart through it just yet," she said. "Here's a number about this strange but constructive (and destructive) window of my life."

