Jennifer Garner Celebrates Success with Angel City FC at ESPY Awards

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Garner, 52, graced the ESPYs red carpet in a black floor-length gown with sparkling accessories. She presented and accepted the Sport Humanitarian Team of the Year award on behalf of Angel City FC, a soccer team she co-founded with notable figures such as Natalie Portman and Serena Williams.

Garner's commitment to Angel City extends beyond sports. Last month, her nutrition organization, Once Upon a Farm, partnered with the team to promote healthy food for families. "I am proud of their mission to support healthy lifestyles," she stated.

Beyond her work with Angel City, Garner is also a dedicated mother. Her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, recently made a powerful statement at a County Board of Supervisors meeting. Violet, who contracted a post-viral condition in 2019, spoke in favor of mask availability, high-quality free testing, and opposition to mask bans.

"I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers... One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which can take away people's ability to work, move, see, and even think," Violet said, highlighting the condition's impact on vulnerable populations.

Garner praised her daughter's advocacy. "I have a huge heart for teenagers. I love them. I see how hard it is to be a teen right now," she told PEOPLE. Garner emphasizes the importance of open communication with her children and learning from their perspectives.

Alongside Violet, Garner shares two younger children, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. She noted that her children are facing challenges related to the current social climate. "Their teenage antics are at the very lowest, G-rated level, so I'm doing okay. But their pressure is immense."

Garner's unwavering support and pride in her children extend beyond awards ceremonies and public appearances. She is an active advocate for her daughter's well-being and a strong role model for mothers and young women alike.