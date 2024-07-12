'Ginny and Georgia' Star Teases Details for Season 3 and 4

AceShowbiz - "Ginny & Georgia" has captivated audiences with its soapy twists and turns for two seasons, and it's set to return with even more surprises in season 3. Actor Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller, has teased that the upcoming season will be "bonkers."

"I have some great tea that I'm not allowed to spill," said Mitchell. "But they're going to get whiplash from how much their heads are turning back and forth from surprise. It's a great season that 'G&G' has in store for everyone, and I can't wait for them to see it."

However, Mitchell also shared an update on season 4, which was renewed along with Season 3. Despite the double renewal, production on season 4 will be delayed as Mitchell will be filming season 5 of "The Boys".

"We're going to take some time [after season 3]," Mitchell explained. "Luckily, I think 'The Boys' is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up ['Ginny & Georgia'] season 3 by the time [we start 'The Boys' season 5]. Then we'll take some time, and then next year, we'll get into it."

Given this production schedule, it's unlikely that "Ginny & Georgia" Season 4 will premiere anytime soon. season 3 is still in production, and post-production alone can take several months. It's possible that season 3 may not arrive until 2025, with season 4 potentially premiering in late 2025 or early 2026.

Despite the wait, fans can rest assured that Netflix is committed to the series. With its engaging characters and unpredictable storylines, "Ginny & Georgia" promises to continue delivering the high-quality drama that viewers have come to expect. Netflix is expected to release a trailer for Season 3 in the near future, giving fans a sneak peek at the upcoming chaos.