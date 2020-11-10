Kate Moss Denies Engagement Rumors Despite Getting a Diamond Ring From Boyfriend

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Of the new sparkling band from photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, the 46-year-old British supermodel says that the ring has something to do with her 'empty' ring finger.

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss has set the record straight. Despite sporting a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger, the 46-year-old supermodel claims in a new interview that she's not walking down the aisle anytime soon.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Kate detailed the reason why her boyfriend, photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck, bought her the band. "Oh, no, I'm not engaged. It's more like, I'm in a relationship, I'm committed," the British star said of the gift "from the boyfriend."

"I think after you've been married, that finger feels a bit empty," she went on to say. "It was an 'I'm going out with you, and I have a very empty finger, so give me a ring' kind of present."

The mom of one added that her 33-year-old beau is "into" jewelry shopping which the couple enjoy doing together. "I think some men take just as much pleasure in giving jewelry as we do in receiving it," she said. The model admitted that she did "like it when men wear jewelry," though she "can't imagine Nikolai in it. It's definitely not his thing."

In the interview, the British beauty also revealed another piece of jewelry that she cherishes the most. It was the diamond eternity ring which her ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack presented her after she gave birth to their daughter Lila. "When I gave birth to Lila, Jefferson bought me a diamond eternity ring, which is gorgeous. I'll give it to her one day," she said of Lila, who is now 18 years old.

Prior to dating Nikolai, Kate was married to Jamie Hince. The former spouses tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony back in 2011 before they divorced in 2016 amid rumors of her having an affair with Nikolai. The Kills frontman cited "adultery" as the reason of the split.

It was said that the rocker was furious over the alleged romance. "Jamie cannot believe how blatant Kate’s relationship has been," a source claimed at the time. "They have been photographed together a lot. He is keeping some of the pictures and planning to use them when the couple divorce. He is unlikely to go for Kate’s money, as he is financially secure and not that sort of person."