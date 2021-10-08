 
 

Report: Disney+ Eyeing 'WandaVision' Spin-Off Comedy Centering on Agatha

Kathryn Hahn is said to reprise the role of Agatha, a witch from Salem, with Jac Schaeffer, who is the head writer of 'WandaVision', serving as the writer and executive producer of the new project.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - It has been reported that Marvel Studios is developing a spin-off series of "WandaVision" for Disney+. According to Variety, the planned series will be focusing on Kathryn Hahn's character, Agatha Harkness.

Kathryn is said to reprise the role of Agatha, a witch from Salem. Jac Schaeffer, who is the head writer of "WandaVision", reportedly will serve as the writer and executive producer of the new project which is also described as a dark comedy.

On "WandaVision", Agatha first appeared as Agnes. She's a neighborhood busybody who lived near Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). It was later revealed that she was actually a very powerful witch.

The series also showed Agatha surviving the Salem Witch Trials. She was also more than a match for Wanda a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. At the end of the first season of "WandaVision", Wanda succesfully trapped Agatha in Westview in the persona of Agnes.

Debuting in January, "WandaVision" earned widespread acclaim. It collected 23 Emmy nominations, one of which was for Kathryn for best supporting actress in a limited series. That was the actress' second career Emmy nomination to date with her first being for "Transparent".

Kathryn's upcoming project also includes a limited series on Showtime centering on iconic comedian Joan Rivers. She is also set to appear on Apple's "The Shrink Next Door" and "Knives Out 2".

