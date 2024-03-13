Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

While a previous report claimed that the 'Vultures 1' artist forced her to wear risque ensembles, a new source suggests that the Yeezy architectural designer has her own plan.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori has been making headlines with her NSFW outfits. While a previous report claimed that Kanye West forced her to wear risque ensembles, a new source suggested that Bianca has her own plan.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the insider stated that the Yeezy architectural designer "knows what she is doing." The source added that the 29-year-old is not under the control of her rapper husband.

It was said that Bianca has a "game plan" when it comes to her stunts. "Bianca has talked to her family and she has told her friends the same thing since she was last back home, namely that she knows what she is doing and she has this under control," the informant explained.

"She has a lot invested in her marriage to Kanye and her game plan is starting to become apparent,' the source added. "She has ownership in his clothing line, in his music - she is the only model in his latest video and on the cover of 'Vultures' - in his real estate investments, and more. She is a very smart woman and it appears she is just as involved in her outrageous outfits as he is. She has always been risque, but she knows that this is her minute and that her minute won’t last forever."

While Bianca donned her controversial outfits by choice, her father didn't seem to be a fan of them. Leo "wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," a source close to Bianca claimed after the latter almost bared her vagina at a Paris Fashion Week.

The source noted that Leo "honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity." The informant added, "No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

You can share this post!