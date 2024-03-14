 

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation
Cover Images/Instagram/Marcus Owen
Music

The musician asked Spotify to pull his music from the platform in an open letter that he shared in January 2022, challenging the company to choose between him and Joe, who had been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Neil Young has made his return on Spotify. More than two years after leaving the streaming service due to Joe Rogan's misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, the "For What It's Worth" singer announced that fans can now listen to his on the platform.

Spotify, the #1 streamer of low res music in the world - Spotify, where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again," he declared on Tuesday, March 12 in a post shared on his website. "My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I had opposed at SPOTIFY."

"I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all, so I have returned to Spotify, in sincere hopes that Spotify sound quality will improve and people will be able to hear and feel all the music as we made it," he continued. "Qobuz and Tidal, where my music is presented, are all High res as well."

"I hope all you millions of Spotify users enjoy my songs!" Neil stated. "They will now all be there for you except for the full sound we created."

  Editors' Pick

Neil asked Spotify to pull his music from the platform in an open letter that he shared in January 2022. In the letter, he challenged the company to choose between him and Joe, who had been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

"I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them," the Canadian-American crooner argued. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Two days later, Spotify confirmed that it had started removing Neil's songs. In a statement, the company said, "We want all the world's music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators."

"We have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic," the message added. "We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amber Rose Admits to Being Suicidal For More Than Three Years: 'I Was Not Okay'

Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress
Related Posts
Neil Young Bids Farewell to X After Elon Musk's 'Antisemitic' Tweets

Neil Young Bids Farewell to X After Elon Musk's 'Antisemitic' Tweets

Neil Young Calls Out Ticketmaster and Scalpers Over Ludicrous Prices of Concert Tickets

Neil Young Calls Out Ticketmaster and Scalpers Over Ludicrous Prices of Concert Tickets

Neil Young Trying to Sort Out 'Big Mess' of Leftover Music

Neil Young Trying to Sort Out 'Big Mess' of Leftover Music

Neil Young More Scared of Climate Change Than Ukraine War, Hopes Trump Will Lose in 2024 Election

Neil Young More Scared of Climate Change Than Ukraine War, Hopes Trump Will Lose in 2024 Election

Latest News
Jenny McCarthy Creates Cruelty-Free Eyelashes as She Hates Looking Too Much With Strip Lashes
  • Mar 14, 2024

Jenny McCarthy Creates Cruelty-Free Eyelashes as She Hates Looking Too Much With Strip Lashes

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
  • Mar 14, 2024

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment
  • Mar 14, 2024

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment

Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress
  • Mar 14, 2024

Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress

Lala Kent Adamant About Having Second Baby With Sperm Donor
  • Mar 14, 2024

Lala Kent Adamant About Having Second Baby With Sperm Donor

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation
  • Mar 14, 2024

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation

Most Read
Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'
Music
  • 2024-03-12 12:21:35

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Yelling at Hairstylist Backstage at Seattle Show

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'

Kanye West Launches Tirade Against Drake as Ty Dolla $ign's Collab 'Carnival' Tops Hot 100

Kanye West Launches Tirade Against Drake as Ty Dolla $ign's Collab 'Carnival' Tops Hot 100

Willow Smith Releases New Single 'Symptom of Life' and Its Music Video

Willow Smith Releases New Single 'Symptom of Life' and Its Music Video

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Brown and Victoria Monet Among Winners on First Night of NAACP Image Awards 2024

Chris Brown and Victoria Monet Among Winners on First Night of NAACP Image Awards 2024

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance

Eva Mendes Elated at Martin Scorsese's Reaction to Ryan Gosling's Oscars Performance