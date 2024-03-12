Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Cover Images/Jennifer Bloc Celebrity

A social media user criticizes the 'Princess Diana' raptress' back-to-back lace bodysuit look after she hit the red carpet of Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a Dolce and Gabbana number.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice isn't taking fashion advice from random people on the Internet. The four-time Grammy Award nominee has hit back after a social media user criticized her back-to-back lace bodysuit look following her appearance at a 2024 Oscar party.

On Monday night, March 11, the 24-year-old hit the town to attend Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. On the red carper of the star-studded event, she posed in a black gown with lace detailing by Dolce & Gabbana, leaving little to the imagination.

She wore a lace bra underneath the sheer gown and black panties, flaunting her pert derriere as she posed sideways to the camera. She teamed the racy ensemble with long blonde hair which she sported in sleek and straight style, and was parted sideways.

Reacting to Ice's look at the Oscar after-party, one user on X, formerly Twitter, commented, "I wish her stylist would try harder ... same lace bodysuit back to back." Catching win of the comment, the Bronx femcee did not hold back as she responded, "lets see u b***hes in custom dolce."

Many, however, agreed with the critic, with one person commenting on The Shade Room's repost of Ice's tweet, "Just because it's a custom designer outfit don't make it cute babes... fashion don't = labels it's how you put that sht on. It's basic asf."

A second person echoed the sentiment as saying, "I wish yall would stop thinking just because it's designer it looks good." Another weighed in, "Custom and its still giving shein." A fourth person also hated Ice's dress, writing, "Idc what designer it is, that dress is tacky and they should've tried harder."

Another person, meanwhile, claimed that Ice's stylist wasn't the one to be fully blamed for her boring look. "I'd like to chime in on behalf of celebrity Stylists and say that we have to do what pleases our clients, so it's not stylists alone who should take responsibility for looks on celebs," the said person pointed out.

Ice, meanwhile, has also clapped back at those criticizing her hair style. She liked a post by a fan who defended her as tweeting, "y'all are so annoying. Ariana wore a half up n half down hairstyle for damnear 5years straight. What's the issue?" The person was referring to Ariana Grande's iconic high ponytail which she wore for years before she tried new looks.

You can share this post!