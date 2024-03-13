Lily Gladstone Thanks Supportive Fans After Losing Best Actress Award to Emma Stone at 2024 Oscars

Instagram Movie

Although she didn't take home the Best Actress Award at the 2024 Oscars, the 'Killers of the Flower Moon' star still made history by being the first Native American to be nominated in the category.

AceShowbiz - Lily Gladstone has broken her silence on her Oscar loss to Emma Stone. Despite failing to take the Best Actress award, the "Killers of the Flower Moon" star managed to keep a positive attitude and even thanked her fans for their support.

"Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country," the 37-year-old wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 11. "Kitto'kuniikaakomimmo'po'waw - seriously, I love you all."

Lily also joked that she didn't leave the event totally empty-handed. She quipped, "Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap – Count: one," adding a winking face emoji.

Emma won the Best Actress award for her role in "Poor Things". It's her second Oscar win after she won in the same category for her performance in "La La Land".

Despite her loss, Lily still made history by being the first Native American to be nominated in the category. Other nominees were Carey Mulligan ("Mastro"), Annette Bening ("Nyad") and Sandra Huller ("Anatomy of a Fall").

"Killers of the Flower Moon" focuses on the murders of Native Americans after oil was discovered on tribal land. Lily feels very proud of the movie and the story that it tells.

"By bringing Indigenous performers into a place where we're leading ladies, we're leading films that people are feeling they're resonating with from all walks of life," she said. "That's proving that we belong in these places and we have a lot to offer. Like the stories that we have to tell are ones that everybody can benefit from, not just us."

