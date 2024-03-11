Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Instagram Movie

The epic biopic thriller scores a total of seven nods, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

AceShowbiz - "Oppenheimer" has won the ultimate movie war. The epic biographical thriller film led the 2024 Academy Award winners with seven nods, including the coveted prize of Best Picture, which was announced at the end of the show.

"I think any of us who make movies know you kind of dream of this moment ... but it seemed so unlikely that it would ever happen," producer Emma Thomas, who accepted the award alongside her husband Christopher Nolan and the movie's stars onstage, said in her speech.

Nolan was earlier named Best Director and Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie. In his own speech, Nolan thanked his cast and collaborators, before praising his wife Thomas, "the producer of all our films and all our children. I love you."

Murphy won his first Oscar after being nominated for the first time. He dedicated his win to "peacemakers everywhere." He alluded to the fact that we are "living in Oppenheimer's world," defined in part by therisk of nuclear annihilation and weapons of mass destruction.

Earlier that night, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. also won his first Academy Award after being nominated twice before. He was named Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss.

The movie nabbed its other awards in Best Original Score for Ludwig Goransson, Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema and Best Film Editing for Jennifer Lame.

Best Actress went to Emma Stone for her role in "Poor Things". It's her second Oscar win after she won in the same category for her performance in "La La Land". "I don't know what I'm saying. I'm totally - OK," she said as she tried to calm her nerves.

The 35-year-old then came clean about her wardrobe malfunction. As she left the stage, she urged the crowd not to look at the back of her dress, which had ripped. She joked that the dress rip may have occurred during the "I'm Just Ken" performance.

"Poor Things" won a total of four awards that night, including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. "The Zone of Interest" was another movie with multiple wins, Best International Feature Film and Best Sound.

As for "Barbie", which received eight nominations, it only went home with one award for Best Original Song, which went to Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for their song "What Was I Made For?".

But the biggest upset that night was perhaps Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon coming home empty handed despite having 10 nominations.

