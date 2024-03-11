 

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award
Instagram
Movie

The epic biopic thriller scores a total of seven nods, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Oppenheimer" has won the ultimate movie war. The epic biographical thriller film led the 2024 Academy Award winners with seven nods, including the coveted prize of Best Picture, which was announced at the end of the show.

"I think any of us who make movies know you kind of dream of this moment ... but it seemed so unlikely that it would ever happen," producer Emma Thomas, who accepted the award alongside her husband Christopher Nolan and the movie's stars onstage, said in her speech.

Nolan was earlier named Best Director and Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie. In his own speech, Nolan thanked his cast and collaborators, before praising his wife Thomas, "the producer of all our films and all our children. I love you."

Murphy won his first Oscar after being nominated for the first time. He dedicated his win to "peacemakers everywhere." He alluded to the fact that we are "living in Oppenheimer's world," defined in part by therisk of nuclear annihilation and weapons of mass destruction.

Earlier that night, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. also won his first Academy Award after being nominated twice before. He was named Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss.

  Editors' Pick

The movie nabbed its other awards in Best Original Score for Ludwig Goransson, Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema and Best Film Editing for Jennifer Lame.

Best Actress went to Emma Stone for her role in "Poor Things". It's her second Oscar win after she won in the same category for her performance in "La La Land". "I don't know what I'm saying. I'm totally - OK," she said as she tried to calm her nerves.

The 35-year-old then came clean about her wardrobe malfunction. As she left the stage, she urged the crowd not to look at the back of her dress, which had ripped. She joked that the dress rip may have occurred during the "I'm Just Ken" performance.

"Poor Things" won a total of four awards that night, including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. "The Zone of Interest" was another movie with multiple wins, Best International Feature Film and Best Sound.

As for "Barbie", which received eight nominations, it only went home with one award for Best Original Song, which went to Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for their song "What Was I Made For?".

But the biggest upset that night was perhaps Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon coming home empty handed despite having 10 nominations.

Full Winner List of the 96th Annual Academy Awards

  • Best Picture: "Oppenheimer" - Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, and Christopher Nolan
  • Best Director: Christopher Nolan - "Oppenheimer"
  • Best Actor: Cillian Murphy - "Oppenheimer"
  • Best Actress: Emma Stone - "Poor Things"
  • Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. - "Oppenheimer"
  • Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - "The Holdovers"
  • Best Original Screenplay: "Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: "American Fiction" - Cord Jefferson; based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett
  • Best Animated Feature: "The Boy and the Heron" - Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
  • Best International Feature Film: "The Zone of Interest"
  • Best Documentary Feature Film: "20 Days in Mariupol" - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, and Raney Aronson-Rath
  • Best Documentary Short Film: "The Last Repair Shop" - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
  • Best Live Action Short Film: "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" - Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
  • Best Animated Short Film: "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" - Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
  • Best Original Score: "Oppenheimer" - Ludwig Goransson
  • Best Original Song: "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" - Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS
  • Best Sound: "The Zone of Interest" - Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
  • Best Production Design: "Poor Things" - James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
  • Best Cinematography: "Oppenheimer" - Hoyte van Hoytema
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Poor Things" - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston
  • Best Costume Design: "Poor Things" - Holly Waddington
  • Best Film Editing: "Oppenheimer" - Jennifer Lame
  • Best Visual Effects: "Godzilla Minus One" - Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko
    • Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish's 'Nightmare' Has Happy Ending, Makes History With Second Oscar Win

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Applauded for 'I'm Just Ken' Performance
Related Posts
Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

SAG Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Win Big - See Full Winner List

SAG Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Win Big - See Full Winner List

BAFTA Taking Security Breach During 'Oppenheimer' Best Film Win 'Very Seriously'

BAFTA Taking Security Breach During 'Oppenheimer' Best Film Win 'Very Seriously'

'Oppenheimer' Dominates BAFTAs 2024 by Bagging Seven Gongs

'Oppenheimer' Dominates BAFTAs 2024 by Bagging Seven Gongs

Latest News
Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Eva Longoria Says Becky G Will Blow People Away With Her Oscars Performance
  • Mar 11, 2024

Eva Longoria Says Becky G Will Blow People Away With Her Oscars Performance

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish's 'Nightmare' Has Happy Ending, Makes History With Second Oscar Win
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish's 'Nightmare' Has Happy Ending, Makes History With Second Oscar Win

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Most Read
Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'
Movie
  • 2024-03-09 12:05:12

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'

'Scream' Star Explains Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera's Exits Won't Stop Franchise

'Scream' Star Explains Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera's Exits Won't Stop Franchise

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Is Among Early Winners, Tearfully Accepts Award

Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Is Among Early Winners, Tearfully Accepts Award

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry