Ne-Yo's 'Petty' Response to Ex Crystal Renay's Post-Divorce Interview Has Fans Cracked Up

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The Internet personality filed for divorce from the RnB singer in August 2022 after six years of marriage amid allegations that he was unfaithful throughout their marriage.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has made media headlines after reacting to ex Crystal Renay's post-divorce interview. Many social media users cracked up upon learning that the R&B star was being "petty" by doing so.

On Tuesday, March 12, Crystal shared on Instagram a screenshot of her interview with PEOPLE. "With grace and gratitude! I Choose Me…Everytime. Thank you @people for the exclusive!" she captioned it.

In the article, Crystal opened up about rebuilding her life after splitting from Ne-Yo. "Sometimes we can't see the bigger picture and what may or may not be for us and in this situation, clearly it wasn't a place for me to be in any longer, and I'm OK with that," the 38-year-old said during the sit-down.

"I'm happy for myself because I chose my self-worth," the Internet personality added. "I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn't serving me any longer."

Catching wind of the post, Ne-Yo simply commented, "Congratulations." The singer's reply also didn't go unnoticed by Crystal, who wrote back, "thank you for the support BD," adding a red heart emoji.

A number of Instagram users have since offered their two cents. "I can tell they get real petty. He go low and she go to hell," one person wrote, while another penned, "Chile...Congratulations is crazy!"

A third joined in, "They on the same energy level [crying laughing emoji] damn." Someone else added, "Trolling ya ex wife is tow up energy." A different individual chimed in, "Wild!!… from husby to BD."

Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2022 after six years of marriage amid allegations that he was unfaithful throughout their marriage. She accused him of fathering a child with his former side chick Sade Bagnerise during their marriage and in September, it was reported that he got her pregnant again. Their divorce was finalized on January 26.

