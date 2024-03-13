 

Ne-Yo's 'Petty' Response to Ex Crystal Renay's Post-Divorce Interview Has Fans Cracked Up

Ne-Yo's 'Petty' Response to Ex Crystal Renay's Post-Divorce Interview Has Fans Cracked Up
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The Internet personality filed for divorce from the RnB singer in August 2022 after six years of marriage amid allegations that he was unfaithful throughout their marriage.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has made media headlines after reacting to ex Crystal Renay's post-divorce interview. Many social media users cracked up upon learning that the R&B star was being "petty" by doing so.

On Tuesday, March 12, Crystal shared on Instagram a screenshot of her interview with PEOPLE. "With grace and gratitude! I Choose Me…Everytime. Thank you @people for the exclusive!" she captioned it.

In the article, Crystal opened up about rebuilding her life after splitting from Ne-Yo. "Sometimes we can't see the bigger picture and what may or may not be for us and in this situation, clearly it wasn't a place for me to be in any longer, and I'm OK with that," the 38-year-old said during the sit-down.

"I'm happy for myself because I chose my self-worth," the Internet personality added. "I chose to stand up for myself and walk away from something that just wasn't serving me any longer."

  Editors' Pick

Catching wind of the post, Ne-Yo simply commented, "Congratulations." The singer's reply also didn't go unnoticed by Crystal, who wrote back, "thank you for the support BD," adding a red heart emoji.

A number of Instagram users have since offered their two cents. "I can tell they get real petty. He go low and she go to hell," one person wrote, while another penned, "Chile...Congratulations is crazy!"

A third joined in, "They on the same energy level [crying laughing emoji] damn." Someone else added, "Trolling ya ex wife is tow up energy." A different individual chimed in, "Wild!!… from husby to BD."

Crystal filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2022 after six years of marriage amid allegations that he was unfaithful throughout their marriage. She accused him of fathering a child with his former side chick Sade Bagnerise during their marriage and in September, it was reported that he got her pregnant again. Their divorce was finalized on January 26.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lily Gladstone Thanks Supportive Fans After Losing Best Actress Award to Emma Stone at 2024 Oscars

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'
Related Posts
Ne-Yo's Ex Crystal Smith Mocks His Two New Flames

Ne-Yo's Ex Crystal Smith Mocks His Two New Flames

Ne-Yo's Two New Flames Link Up After Being Spotted Cozying Up With the Singer Respectively

Ne-Yo's Two New Flames Link Up After Being Spotted Cozying Up With the Singer Respectively

Ne-Yo Has Lost Weight Due to 'The Masked Singer'

Ne-Yo Has Lost Weight Due to 'The Masked Singer'

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids

Ne-Yo Declared Legal Father of Sade Bagnerise's Young Kids

Latest News
Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin
  • Mar 13, 2024

Hailey Bieber Pictured Hiding Ring Finger in New Outing Sans Husband Justin

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Janice Dickinson Defends Sharon Stone After Billy Baldwin Threatens to Spill Her 'Dirt'

Amber Rose Doesn't Mind Son Spending Time With Ex Alexander Edwards' GF Cher
  • Mar 13, 2024

Amber Rose Doesn't Mind Son Spending Time With Ex Alexander Edwards' GF Cher

Keke Palmer Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plan
  • Mar 13, 2024

Keke Palmer Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plan

Ne-Yo's 'Petty' Response to Ex Crystal Renay's Post-Divorce Interview Has Fans Cracked Up
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ne-Yo's 'Petty' Response to Ex Crystal Renay's Post-Divorce Interview Has Fans Cracked Up

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Nearly Died After Falling 10 Feet From Balcony
  • Mar 13, 2024

'Black-ish' Star Jenifer Lewis Nearly Died After Falling 10 Feet From Balcony

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom