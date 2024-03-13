Kristin Cavallari Has Introduced New Boyfriend Mark Estes to Her Kids

Instagram Celebrity

The former star of 'The Hills' reveals her much-younger boyfriend had already met her mom and young children even before they had their very first date.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari's new boyfriend, Mark Estes, has already taken a major step in their relationship: meeting her children.

On Tuesday, March 12 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, "The Hills" alum revealed that Estes met her three kids ahead of their first date on February 13. Cavallari said Estes "actually met my mom too because my mom was babysitting my kids, so it just really threw him in the mix."

Cavallari noted that Estes is the first boyfriend her kids have formally met, apart from one encounter with a musician they were fans of. She attributed her children's excitement to their desire to see her happy.

Cavallari, who shares Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, explained how she initially connected with the 24-year-old Estes. She discovered him on TikTok and later received a message from the boy group he belongs to, the Montana Boyz, expressing their admiration.

After inviting the group on her podcast, Cavallari eventually reconnected with Estes in December when he informed her of their move to Nashville, where she resides. After some initial flirting, Estes asked Cavallari to be his Valentine, and they debuted their relationship on social media during a vacation to Mexico last month.

Cavallari has since defended their 13-year age gap, emphasizing Estes' "perfect" qualities and her children's approval. Despite their budding romance, Cavallari remains mindful of separating her dating life from her responsibilities as a mother.

