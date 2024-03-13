UFC Star Mark Coleman Airlifted to Hospital After Saving His Parents From Burning House

Instagram Celebrity

The UFC Hall of Famer is being treated in hospital after rescuing his parents from their burning house and braving the fire in an attempt to save their dog.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday morning, March 12, former Ohio State wrestler and UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman was airlifted to a hospital after rescuing his parents from a fire that engulfed their Fremont, Ohio, home.

According to a Facebook post from Coleman's friend and fellow UFC fighter Wes Sims, Coleman pulled both his mother and father from the burning house and entered a third time to save his dog, Hammer. After his third exit, members of seven fire departments extinguished the flames within an hour.

Coleman, 59, suffered smoke inhalation during his rescue efforts and is currently intubated and sedated in the hospital. His exact condition is unknown, but authorities have confirmed the house was a "total loss."

Sims described Coleman as "one of the toughest individuals ever created" and requested prayers for him and his family.

Coleman's daughter, Morgan, posted an Instagram message expressing gratitude for the support and prayers while sharing details about the tragic loss of Hammer.

Coleman, known as "The Father of Ground-and-Pound," is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in UFC history. He won the inaugural UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 10 and repeated as champion at UFC 11. He also found success in the Pride Fighting Championships, becoming a Grand Prix Champion.

Before his legendary fighting career, Coleman wrestled for St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Miami (Ohio) University, and Ohio State, where he won an NCAA championship in 1988.

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Coleman has faced adversity in recent years, including a heart attack in 2020 and a subsequent stint in rehab for alcoholism. Despite these challenges, Coleman has remained a positive advocate for sobriety and healthy living on social media.

You can share this post!