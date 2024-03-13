 

UFC Star Mark Coleman Airlifted to Hospital After Saving His Parents From Burning House

UFC Star Mark Coleman Airlifted to Hospital After Saving His Parents From Burning House
Instagram
Celebrity

The UFC Hall of Famer is being treated in hospital after rescuing his parents from their burning house and braving the fire in an attempt to save their dog.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday morning, March 12, former Ohio State wrestler and UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman was airlifted to a hospital after rescuing his parents from a fire that engulfed their Fremont, Ohio, home.

According to a Facebook post from Coleman's friend and fellow UFC fighter Wes Sims, Coleman pulled both his mother and father from the burning house and entered a third time to save his dog, Hammer. After his third exit, members of seven fire departments extinguished the flames within an hour.

Coleman, 59, suffered smoke inhalation during his rescue efforts and is currently intubated and sedated in the hospital. His exact condition is unknown, but authorities have confirmed the house was a "total loss."

Sims described Coleman as "one of the toughest individuals ever created" and requested prayers for him and his family.

  Editors' Pick

Coleman's daughter, Morgan, posted an Instagram message expressing gratitude for the support and prayers while sharing details about the tragic loss of Hammer.

Coleman, known as "The Father of Ground-and-Pound," is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in UFC history. He won the inaugural UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 10 and repeated as champion at UFC 11. He also found success in the Pride Fighting Championships, becoming a Grand Prix Champion.

Before his legendary fighting career, Coleman wrestled for St. Joseph Central Catholic High School, Miami (Ohio) University, and Ohio State, where he won an NCAA championship in 1988.

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Coleman has faced adversity in recent years, including a heart attack in 2020 and a subsequent stint in rehab for alcoholism. Despite these challenges, Coleman has remained a positive advocate for sobriety and healthy living on social media.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristin Cavallari Has Introduced New Boyfriend Mark Estes to Her Kids

Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky After He Accuses Her Dad of Screwing Him Over in Real Estate
Latest News
Lisa Vanderpump Accused of 'Victim-Shaming' After Calling Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit 'Ridiculous'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Lisa Vanderpump Accused of 'Victim-Shaming' After Calling Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit 'Ridiculous'

'Star Wars' Star Jake Lloyd in 'Better Place' After Suffering Psychotic Break
  • Mar 13, 2024

'Star Wars' Star Jake Lloyd in 'Better Place' After Suffering Psychotic Break

Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky After He Accuses Her Dad of Screwing Him Over in Real Estate
  • Mar 13, 2024

Paris Hilton Slams Mauricio Umansky After He Accuses Her Dad of Screwing Him Over in Real Estate

Ashley Darby 'Having Fun' With New Special Someone Amid Divorce From Husband Michael
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ashley Darby 'Having Fun' With New Special Someone Amid Divorce From Husband Michael

UFC Star Mark Coleman Airlifted to Hospital After Saving His Parents From Burning House
  • Mar 13, 2024

UFC Star Mark Coleman Airlifted to Hospital After Saving His Parents From Burning House

'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Finally Laid to Rest Four Days After Sudden Death
  • Mar 13, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Finally Laid to Rest Four Days After Sudden Death

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post