 

Lisa Vanderpump Accused of 'Victim-Shaming' After Calling Rachel Leviss' Lawsuit 'Ridiculous'

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is criticized for dismissing the revenge porn lawsuit filed by the former 'Vanderpump Rules' star as something 'ridiculous.'

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rachel Leviss has slammed Lisa Vanderpump for her comments regarding Leviss' lawsuit against Ariana Madix and c=Tom Sandoval]. In February, Leviss filed a lawsuit alleging eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy, stemming from an intimate video allegedly filmed by Sandoval without her consent.

Vanderpump initially deemed the lawsuit "ridiculous," implying that Leviss had sent the video willingly. However, she later clarified that she was unaware of Sandoval's alleged recording when she made those remarks.

Leviss accuses Vanderpump of strategically shaping the narrative to favor Sandoval, saying, "She's saying this statement for the press to pick up this certain story."

Leviss, who quit "Vanderpump Rules" in 2023, expressed disappointment in Vanderpump's stance, claiming it contradicts the truth of what occurred. She described Vanderpump's comments as "victim-shaming."

  

"It's just a little heartbreaking to have somebody who you kind of look up to in a way because you have this idea of who somebody is, and admire them for being a boss. But seeing the way that she has turned on me, I know she has a lot of power."

Leviss emphasizes the need to challenge falsehoods, stating, "I want to be firm in standing up for myself and pointing out like that it's not OK to be talking about and spreading certain propaganda and straight up lies as a way to change the public's perception of somebody. It's messed up."

Leviss also claims that she was unaware of the video's existence until it was sent to her and that it was recorded over a FaceTime call. She alleges that her privacy was violated without her consent and that she is a "victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior" of Sandoval.

Vanderpump's comments came after Leviss had previously stated she was hesitant to press charges but felt obligated to defend herself against the violation of her privacy.

