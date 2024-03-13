 

Neve Campbell Returns for 'Scream 7' After Salary Dispute

Neve Campbell Returns for 'Scream 7' After Salary Dispute
Paramount Pictures
Movie

The Sidney Prescott depicter confirms she will reprise her role for the upcoming 'Scream 7' after skipping the previous installment because of salary dispute.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Neve Campbell is set to reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh installment of the "Scream" franchise, titled Untitled Scream 7. The actress announced her return via Instagram, expressing her excitement and appreciation for the franchise.

"Scream" creator and writer Kevin Williamson will take on the director's chair for the first time in the series, having penned the scripts for the original trilogy and the 2022 reboot. Williamson expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, saying, "I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise."

Guy Busick, who co-wrote the previous two "Scream" films with James Vanderbilt, will handle the screenplay for Untitled Scream 7. Vanderbilt will serve as a producer alongside his Project X Entertainment partners William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, while Radio Silence will executive produce.

  Editors' Pick

Campbell's return comes after she exited the previous "Scream VI" due to a salary dispute. She stated, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." However, Williamson had been vocal about Campbell's worth, urging the team to "pay her the money."

The franchise has seen several cast changes in recent months, with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega departing. Barrera was fired from "Scream 7" for controversial social media posts while Ortega left due to scheduling conflicts.

Campbell expressed her excitement to work with Williamson, saying, "I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm."

No release date has been set for Untitled Scream 7, but the franchise has enjoyed significant success at the box office. "Scream VI", which was released in March 2023, broke the record for the highest domestic box office gross in the series with $108.1 million. The film's global box office cume is $168.9 million.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K

Kyle Richards Unsure If She'll Return to 'RHOBH' After 'Emotionally Taxing' Season
Related Posts
Neve Campbell Dishes on Valuable Lesson From Dance Training That Keeps Her 'Sane'

Neve Campbell Dishes on Valuable Lesson From Dance Training That Keeps Her 'Sane'

Neve Campbell Quits 'Scream' After 26 Years Over Salary Dispute

Neve Campbell Quits 'Scream' After 26 Years Over Salary Dispute

Neve Campbell Recalls Getting Attacked by a Bear on Movie Set: 'He Grabs Me by the Leg'

Neve Campbell Recalls Getting Attacked by a Bear on Movie Set: 'He Grabs Me by the Leg'

Neve Campbell Says She Was in Labor for Nine Days Before Welcoming First Child

Neve Campbell Says She Was in Labor for Nine Days Before Welcoming First Child

Latest News
'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Finally Laid to Rest Four Days After Sudden Death
  • Mar 13, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Finally Laid to Rest Four Days After Sudden Death

Kaia Gerber and Finn Wolfhard Join 'SNL 1975' Origin Movie
  • Mar 13, 2024

Kaia Gerber and Finn Wolfhard Join 'SNL 1975' Origin Movie

Kyle Richards Unsure If She'll Return to 'RHOBH' After 'Emotionally Taxing' Season
  • Mar 13, 2024

Kyle Richards Unsure If She'll Return to 'RHOBH' After 'Emotionally Taxing' Season

Yung Miami Scolds Troll Criticizing Her for Twerking and Saying Her Career Flopped
  • Mar 13, 2024

Yung Miami Scolds Troll Criticizing Her for Twerking and Saying Her Career Flopped

Neve Campbell Returns for 'Scream 7' After Salary Dispute
  • Mar 13, 2024

Neve Campbell Returns for 'Scream 7' After Salary Dispute

Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K

Most Read
Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three
Movie
  • 2024-03-11 08:30:28

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Reveals Why Winning Best Actor Is 'Really Meaningful' to Him

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Reveals Why Winning Best Actor Is 'Really Meaningful' to Him

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Goes Viral After Seen Panicking for Missing 'Poor Things' Win

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Goes Viral After Seen Panicking for Missing 'Poor Things' Win

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Knocks Out 'Dune : Part Two' on Box Office

'Kung Fu Panda 4' Knocks Out 'Dune : Part Two' on Box Office

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub

Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet