Neve Campbell Returns for 'Scream 7' After Salary Dispute

The Sidney Prescott depicter confirms she will reprise her role for the upcoming 'Scream 7' after skipping the previous installment because of salary dispute.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Neve Campbell is set to reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh installment of the "Scream" franchise, titled Untitled Scream 7. The actress announced her return via Instagram, expressing her excitement and appreciation for the franchise.

"Scream" creator and writer Kevin Williamson will take on the director's chair for the first time in the series, having penned the scripts for the original trilogy and the 2022 reboot. Williamson expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm, saying, "I never would have predicted what it would become. Or that I would be directing the seventh installment of the franchise."

Guy Busick, who co-wrote the previous two "Scream" films with James Vanderbilt, will handle the screenplay for Untitled Scream 7. Vanderbilt will serve as a producer alongside his Project X Entertainment partners William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, while Radio Silence will executive produce.

Campbell's return comes after she exited the previous "Scream VI" due to a salary dispute. She stated, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." However, Williamson had been vocal about Campbell's worth, urging the team to "pay her the money."

The franchise has seen several cast changes in recent months, with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega departing. Barrera was fired from "Scream 7" for controversial social media posts while Ortega left due to scheduling conflicts.

Campbell expressed her excitement to work with Williamson, saying, "I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm."

No release date has been set for Untitled Scream 7, but the franchise has enjoyed significant success at the box office. "Scream VI", which was released in March 2023, broke the record for the highest domestic box office gross in the series with $108.1 million. The film's global box office cume is $168.9 million.

