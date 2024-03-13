 

Kyle Richards Unsure If She'll Return to 'RHOBH' After 'Emotionally Taxing' Season

The Bravo star still hasn't decided if she will be back for the next season of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after finding the last season 'emotionally taxing'

  Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards is contemplating her return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" following a tumultuous season that put her under intense scrutiny.

Speaking at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars party, the 55-year-old star expressed her indecision, saying, "People keep asking me, 'Are you going to come back? Are you going to leave?' It's always something I decide last minute."

This season has been particularly demanding for Richards as her marriage to Mauricio Umansky has faced public challenges. "It's been very challenging to navigate through that when I'm just trying to figure out my life myself," she explained.

Richards admitted that filming the latest season was emotionally taxing. "It was not easy shooting this season, and it's certainly not easy watching it all back and having to relive it all again," she told ET Online in February. "I'm just sort of waiting for it to be over, to be honest."

  Editors' Pick

The season's finale and reunion episodes have been particularly difficult for Richards. "With will be my hardest part of the reunion for me," she said. "It's the third and the last. And then I can finally exhale. Breathe, hopefully, and put this season behind me."

Richards has been a mainstay on "RHOBH" since its premiere in 2010, making her the only original cast member to never miss a season. However, she acknowledged that her commitment to the show has been questioned.

"Obviously, one day the time will come where I say enough is enough," she said. "This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, how can I continue to do this?"

Richards' decision on her future will ultimately be made at the last minute, as has been her pattern in the past. The season 13 reunion concludes on March 13, and Richards' daughters have expressed support for her decision to continue filming, despite the challenges she has faced.

