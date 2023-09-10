Neve Campbell Dishes on Valuable Lesson From Dance Training That Keeps Her 'Sane'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Scream' actress reflects on her dance training when she was young and the precious lesson she learned to protect her sanity in 'a very challenging world.'

AceShowbiz - Neve Campbell credits dance training with helping her to stay "sane." The 49-year-old actress studied at Canada's prestigious National Ballet School from the age of nine to 14, and Neve is also the executive producer of a new documentary called "Swan Song", which centres on the National Ballet of Canada's 2022 production of "Swan Lake".

"All of the discipline that I have, I take from dance. The capacity to be able to listen and take direction, with humility, and an understanding that you're never going to be perfect, and that it takes work and drive to be good, and that no matter how hard you work, you'll never completely get there - that is the journey," the Hollywood star told PEOPLE.

"That's what I learned, and I've taken that into the acting world. I think it certainly has fed me and it's helped me stay sane in a very challenging world."

Neve became fascinated by dance at a very early age after her dad took her to see a National Ballet of Canada production of "The Nutcracker". The actress still has vivid memories of feeling inspired by what she watched. She said, "I was six years old. It was my Christmas present. I said, 'I want to do that.' "

Neve joined the National Ballet School at the age of nine and, although she ultimately dropped out at the age of 14, Neve "loved" her time there. The actress added, "I had just been having some mental challenges, just difficult to find the balance between wanting a childhood and following this dream. I had had already quite a bit of injury. From nine years old, at the National Ballet School, I was in physiotherapy weekly."

