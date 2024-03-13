Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - In a candid preview clip from Tuesday's episode of "Vanderpump Rules", Ariana Madix confides in her friends about her financial situation and the challenges she faced after Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss.

"I'm still dealing with a legal back and forth with my lawyer," Madix says, dismissing rumors that she has made significant money from endorsement deals. "The internet thinks I've made millions of dollars. That is not true."

Prior to Sandoval's infidelity, Madix admits she was not financially prepared to move out of the house they shared. "I had been playing catch-up all the way up until Katie and I found a location for our sandwich shop," she explains. "Then, a bunch of my money went towards that."

When the scandal broke in March 2023, Madix says she was facing serious financial difficulties. "I was literally on my last $2,000," she reveals. "He created this situation and now I'm scrambling to get my finances in order."

Madix's financial struggles were compounded by Sandoval's own financial problems. During an earlier episode of "VPR," Sandoval admitted that he had been struggling to pay the bills after Madix stopped contributing for several months. "I was moving $1,000 around to this account, I was moving $500 from this account to cover our mortgage," Sandoval said.

Despite the financial strain, Madix remains focused on securing her future. "I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom, my brother, and any other family members who may need it," she said in a previous interview. "I never want to worry about it ever again."

Madix and Katie Maloney have also been working on their business venture, a sandwich shop called "Something About Her." However, the shop has faced delays and has yet to open its doors. Despite the setbacks, Madix remains optimistic about their future. "We're trying to focus on the things that we can control," she said. "We're just rolling with the punches."

