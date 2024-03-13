 

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album
The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker officially names her 'Renaissance Act II' album 'Cowboy Carter' and plans to release the record by the end of March this year.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has revealed the title of her highly anticipated "Act II" album, "Cowboy Carter". The album, available for pre-order, features merchandise such as limited-edition cover CDs, boxsets with T-shirts, and cover vinyl.

"Cowboy Carter" prominently features Black musicians in the country music genre, including Rhiannon Giddens on banjo and viola and Robert Randolph on steel guitar. Beyonce's roots in Texas and the album's title suggest a strong influence from country music.

"Cowboy Carter" is the second installment in Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" trilogy, which began with the "Renaissance" album released in 2022. The new album is set to release on March 29 and will feature three vinyl versions and box sets with bonus tracks. The full tracklist remains undisclosed.

While there is no official confirmation yet, fans speculate that "Cowboy Carter" may lead to a live tour, continuing the momentum of Beyonce's recent Club Renaissance tour. If it materializes, it would be her seventh headlining tour.

Fans have speculated that Beyonce might collaborate with country music icon Dolly Parton on the album. Parton hinted that Beyonce recorded a cover or sample of her classic 1973 hit "Jolene". Parton expressed her excitement and admiration for Beyonce, stating that she would be honored if Beyonce included "Jolene" on her country album.

The album's lead singles, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," have already garnered commercial success. "Texas Hold 'Em" made history by being Beyonce's first No. 1 country single, making her the first Black woman to achieve this milestone. Both songs have topped Billboard charts, showcasing Beyonce's versatility.

