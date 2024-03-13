 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor Caught on Camera Getting Flirty at Pre-Oscar Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor Caught on Camera Getting Flirty at Pre-Oscar Party
The 'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor has been spotted getting cozy with the female RnB singer when both of them attended a star-studded pre-Oscar party in Beverly Hills.

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor raised eyebrows at a pre-Oscar party held at William Randolph Hearst's former estate in Beverly Hills on Friday, March 8. Videos and photos emerged showing the pair engaging in a seemingly flirty exchange.

DiCaprio, 49, was seen with his hand resting on Taylor's bare lower back as she leaned in to whisper in his ear on the dance floor. In another clip, Taylor appeared to wrap her arms around DiCaprio's neck and play with his hair while intently looking into his eyes.

However, sources close to the situation have denied any romantic involvement between the two actors. TMZ reported that "sources with direct knowledge" confirmed that they are "not dating" and that "there's nothing romantic between them at all."

Despite the intimate display, an insider claimed DiCaprio is currently in a relationship with someone else. The source added that the actor and Taylor are currently working together in an untitled Paul Thomas Anderson movie.

DiCaprio's interaction with Taylor comes amidst speculations about his ongoing romance with model Vittoria Ceretti, 25. The two were spotted sharing a kiss in Ibiza last September and have been seen together on several occasions since.

Meanwhile, Taylor is in the midst of a divorce from former NBA star Iman Shumpert. The singer recently alleged that Shumpert has neglected financial responsibilities towards their marital home and children. They have been married for seven years and share two daughters.

Despite the denial of a romantic relationship, the interaction between DiCaprio and Taylor has sparked curiosity among fans and sparked conversations about the actor's dating history. DiCaprio has been known for dating a series of significantly younger women, often breaking up with them once they reach the age of 25.

