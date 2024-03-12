 

Michelle Yeoh Sets Record Straight on Why She Made Emma Stone 'Confused' at 2024 Oscars

For the record, the 61-year-old presented the trophy to Emma for her role in 'Poor Things', but, before handing it over, the Malaysian native guided the statue towards Jennifer Lawrence.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Michelle Yeoh has cleared up the air regarding the awkward moment with Emma Stone at the 2024 Oscars. The actress, who won the Best Actress award last year for her work on "Everything Everywhere All at Once", has finally explained why she made Emma "confused" while presenting the award at this year's ceremony.

For the record, the 61-year-old presented the trophy to Emma for her role in "Poor Things". However, before handing it over, the Malaysian native guided the statue towards [=c=Jennifer Lawrence].

Now in an Instagram post, Michelle penned alongside pictures from the event, "Congratulations Emma!! I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!" Michelle added, "She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis always there for each other!!"

  Editors' Pick

Michelle and Jamie starred together in "Everything Everywhere All At Once", with both going on to win Oscars. As for Jennifer, who won the Best Actress award in the 2013 Oscars for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook", she was onstage as one of five former winners who each introduced one of this year's nominees.

Also issuing a clarification following Sunday's ceremony was Al Pacino. He previously came under fire after announcing the Best Picture award winner, "Oppenheimer", without first listing the other nominees.

"It was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony," Al said. "I profoundly relate with filmmakers, actors, and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight."

