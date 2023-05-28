 

Michelle Yeoh Wanted to Be Dancer and Open Her Own School

Michelle Yeoh Wanted to Be Dancer and Open Her Own School
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite launching a successful career in Hollywood, the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress insists she never wanted to become a movie star when she was younger.

  • May 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michelle Yeoh never thought of becoming an actress. Earlier this year, the 60-year-old star made history by becoming the first Asian to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" but admitted that she had actually aspired to own a dance studio when she was younger.

"I never dreamt of being on the silver screen. My world was always around dance, and I wanted to have my own school. I wanted to always be dancing with music and all that," Michelle told ET Canada.

The actress explained that being in the movie industry was simply an "opportunity that came by." Yeoh recalled, "And then I thought, well, you know, nothing ventured, nothing gained. And thankfully I loved it. And here I am today."

The star revealed that the "best thing" about her awards success is that she is no longer only getting scripts for "Asian-looking" characters.

  Editors' Pick

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival recently, Michelle said, "The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn't describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person. We are actors. We are supposed to act. We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward."

Michelle reflected on her first time at Cannes over 20 years ago with "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and said she felt it was "quite obvious" Hollywood wasn't ready to celebrate Asian actors at the time.

She said, "There were so many great Asian, Chinese movies that came out at that time. But if you look at all the films that get nominated here in Cannes and get awards, very rarely, especially at the Oscars…they would nominate best director, best film, everything. You wonder how do you get there without the actors? So, it seems a little odd."

"When 'Crouching Tiger' came out, people were saying, 'No one in America will watch this film because they don't know how to read subtitles.' But guess what? Americans do know how to read."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Arnold Schwarzenegger Dishes on How He Drives Away Negative Thoughts

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner
Related Posts
Michelle Yeoh Glad She's No Longer Typecast as 'Asian-Looking' Characters After Oscar Win

Michelle Yeoh Glad She's No Longer Typecast as 'Asian-Looking' Characters After Oscar Win

Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Oscar to Visit Father's Grave in Malaysia After Historic Win

Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Oscar to Visit Father's Grave in Malaysia After Historic Win

Michelle Yeoh Feels 'at Peace' After Making History With Her Best Actress Win at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh Feels 'at Peace' After Making History With Her Best Actress Win at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh Dedicates Her Oscars Win to Her 'Superhero' Mom

Michelle Yeoh Dedicates Her Oscars Win to Her 'Superhero' Mom

Latest News
'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth
  • May 30, 2023

'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Offers Glimpse of Newborn Child After Secretly Giving Birth

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding
  • May 30, 2023

Fans in Frenzy After Megan Thee Stallion Is Spotted With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku at Wedding

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'
  • May 30, 2023

Report: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Have Been Dating a 'Few Weeks'

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss
  • May 30, 2023

Lala Kent Calls Tom Sandoval 'Clown' After He's Seen on the Phone With Raquel Leviss

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France
  • May 30, 2023

Heidi Klum Packs on PDA With Tom Kaulitz in France

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'
  • May 30, 2023

Paloma Faith Fumes at 'The Little Mermaid' Over Its Message to 'Next Gen Women'

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Recalls Her Reaction When Mick Jagger Ripped Off Her Skirt on Stage

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

Tina Turner Told Daughter-in-Law to Dump Son Ronnie for Fears He'd Be Abusive Like Dad Ike Turner

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Edward James Olmos Reveals He Nearly Died From Throat Cancer

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland