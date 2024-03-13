 

Remy Ma Looks Stern at Papoose's Birthday Party Amid Split Rumors

The 'Lean Back' raptress fuels speculation that she has called it quits with her husband with her behavior after his rumored boyfriend Eazy The Block Captain seemingly admitted to his affair with her.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma seemingly had a hard time hiding her true feelings at Papoose's recent birthday party. Attending the bash to celebrate her husband's 46th birthday earlier this month, the raptress fueled their split rumors with her behavior.

In a clip which first circulated online a few days ago, Remy was sitting with her daughter on her lap during the party held at Brooklyn Chop House in New York City. When Papoose approached the two ladies to pose for pictures together, Remy appeared unhappy and distant. She seemed reluctant while Papoose and their daughter happily flashed a smile to the camera.

Upon seeing the video, many speculated that Remy didn't feel comfortable to be around her alleged estranged husband at the party. "She is disgusted by him..idk what he did but that body language and faceeeee," one person weighed in.

Another commented, "Remy gone have to teach her face to use it's inside voice because it's screaming I DON’T WANT TO BE HERE." A third person remarked, "She really could've stayed home, the audacity after he held you down. Craziness."

Similarly, a fourth commenter said, "Lmao Remy don't do that man like that on his birthday at his party. you could have just dropped the baby off." Some others, meanwhile, asked fans to refrain from making their judgment, with one imploring, "We really don't know what actually happened to them because they are private."

Rumors about Remy and Papoose's split have swirled since last year, following Papoose's alleged fight with Eazy The Block Captain, who is said to have been having an affair with the "Whuteva" femcee. In late December 2023, a leaked audio seemed to confirm the married couple's breakup rumors.

Posted by YouTube blogger and rapper John John Da Don, the explosive audio featured Eazy telling his friend about his affair with Remy despite her marriage to Papoose. "Yo we was f**king with each other," the man who was believed to be Eazy said. "She was cheating on [inaudible] such and such, whatever happened […] I should have known, me being in f**king New York."

"Me being at Rem jawn, I know I'm f**king his b***h. I knew this n***a should have been plotting on me because I would have been doing the same thing," he continued bragging.

Eazy, however, later claimed that the audio was edited. "You really dropped an edited recording on me," he commented under the since-deleted clip. "Y'all n***as is different out here… this make you weird not thurl," he added. "All the recordings they from is edited… you will never hear the real recording ever cause they don't want you to hear that."

