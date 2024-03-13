 

Steve-O Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Owe Robert Downey Jr. Apology Over Addiction Issues Joke

Steve-O Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Owe Robert Downey Jr. Apology Over Addiction Issues Joke
Instagram/Cover Images/Jeffrey Mayer/Media Punch
Celebrity

When weighing in on Jimmy's joke about the 'Oppenheimer' actor's past addiction issues at the 2024 Oscars, Steve-O also encourages people to 'not take ourselves too seriously.'

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Steve-O has weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Robert Downey Jr.'s past addiction issues at the 2024 Oscars. For the entertainer, the TV host wasn't in the wrong for doing so and he doesn't owe the "Iron Man" actor an apology.

The 49-year-old offered his two cents when speaking to TMZ. "I think it's gonna come to the point where nobody wants to host award shows anymore, you know. It's a thankless job," he said.

"People get bent out of shape of everything. If a guy got a history with substance abuse, he's got a history with substance abuse," he added. "We spend enough time reminding ourselves and each other about it so that we can stay sober."

  Editors' Pick

Steve-O also encouraged people to "not take ourselves too seriously." He further stressed, "Let comedians tell jokes and let's just be grateful for having great lives."

When hosting the annual ceremony on Sunday, March 10, Jimmy said, "This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s long and illustrious career - well, one of the highest points." He was referencing the actor's sobriety after he previously struggled with substance abuse.

When the camera cut to Robert, he put his finger on his nose while his "Oppenheimer" co-star Emily Blunt laughed and patted him on the shoulders. "Is that too on-the-nose, or is that a drug motion you're making?" Jimmy quipped, to which the "Avengers: Endgame" star replied, "Keep it going, keep it going" as he made a rolling motion with his fingers.

Regardless, Robert had something to celebrate that night as he won the award of Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer". In his speech, the actor thanked his "terrible childhood and the academy - in that order." He joked, "I needed this job more than it needed me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Michelle Yeoh Sets Record Straight on Why She Made Emma Stone 'Confused' at 2024 Oscars

Lily Allen Claims Her Kids 'Ruined' Her Career
Related Posts
'Jackass' Star Steve-O Becomes 'Better Version' of Himself After Quitting Drugs

'Jackass' Star Steve-O Becomes 'Better Version' of Himself After Quitting Drugs

Steve-O Detained by Police After Pulling Stunt on London Bridge

Steve-O Detained by Police After Pulling Stunt on London Bridge

Steve-O Tells Bam Margera He's Unsalvageable in Deleted Rant

Steve-O Tells Bam Margera He's Unsalvageable in Deleted Rant

Steve-O Stills Beats Himself Up for Ghosting His Ex Stacey Solomon

Steve-O Stills Beats Himself Up for Ghosting His Ex Stacey Solomon

Latest News
Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K
  • Mar 13, 2024

Ariana Madix Opens Up on Her Financial Issues: I Was Down on My Last 2K

Steve-O Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Owe Robert Downey Jr. Apology Over Addiction Issues Joke
  • Mar 13, 2024

Steve-O Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Owe Robert Downey Jr. Apology Over Addiction Issues Joke

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album
  • Mar 13, 2024

Beyonce Announces Title and Release Date for Country Album

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor Caught on Camera Getting Flirty at Pre-Oscar Party
  • Mar 13, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor Caught on Camera Getting Flirty at Pre-Oscar Party

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits
  • Mar 13, 2024

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Chris Brown and Victoria Monet Among Winners at First Night of NAACP Image Awards 2024
  • Mar 13, 2024

Chris Brown and Victoria Monet Among Winners at First Night of NAACP Image Awards 2024

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post