Steve-O Thinks Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Owe Robert Downey Jr. Apology Over Addiction Issues Joke

When weighing in on Jimmy's joke about the 'Oppenheimer' actor's past addiction issues at the 2024 Oscars, Steve-O also encourages people to 'not take ourselves too seriously.'

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Steve-O has weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Robert Downey Jr.'s past addiction issues at the 2024 Oscars. For the entertainer, the TV host wasn't in the wrong for doing so and he doesn't owe the "Iron Man" actor an apology.

The 49-year-old offered his two cents when speaking to TMZ. "I think it's gonna come to the point where nobody wants to host award shows anymore, you know. It's a thankless job," he said.

"People get bent out of shape of everything. If a guy got a history with substance abuse, he's got a history with substance abuse," he added. "We spend enough time reminding ourselves and each other about it so that we can stay sober."

Steve-O also encouraged people to "not take ourselves too seriously." He further stressed, "Let comedians tell jokes and let's just be grateful for having great lives."

When hosting the annual ceremony on Sunday, March 10, Jimmy said, "This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.'s long and illustrious career - well, one of the highest points." He was referencing the actor's sobriety after he previously struggled with substance abuse.

When the camera cut to Robert, he put his finger on his nose while his "Oppenheimer" co-star Emily Blunt laughed and patted him on the shoulders. "Is that too on-the-nose, or is that a drug motion you're making?" Jimmy quipped, to which the "Avengers: Endgame" star replied, "Keep it going, keep it going" as he made a rolling motion with his fingers.

Regardless, Robert had something to celebrate that night as he won the award of Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer". In his speech, the actor thanked his "terrible childhood and the academy - in that order." He joked, "I needed this job more than it needed me."

