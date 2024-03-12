Busy Philipps Has to 'Continually Hustle' to Afford Costs for Red Carpet Looks

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

In an interview, the actress portraying Summer Dutkowsky on 'Girls5Eva' also reveals that she considers doing a red carpet rebellion by looking 'a mess' as a protest.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps got things off her chest about costs for red carpet looks that actresses are expected to cover. The former "Dawson's Creek" star also revealed that she considered doing a red carpet rebellion as a protest.

In an interview, which was published on Monday, March 11, the 44-year-old actress unveiled the truth behind actresses' red carpet appearances. Speaking to Page Six, she said, "I have to continually hustle. It is so true. With hair, makeup and wardrobe and what it cost, Taraji P. Henson really spoke to that," while making a reference to Taraji's remarks about the economics of Hollywood.

Busy explained, "And I felt it so deeply because I look at the money I am supposedly making and then it is not just the bills but what is expected of me when I show up at a place. The film company or this production company is only going to pay this percentage of your hair, makeup and wardrobe so then you have to make up the rest."

The "Cougar Town" alum continued, "So then you are a thousand dollars out of pocket and at the end of the day it's like, 'What am I doing?' " She went on to share, "Sometimes I think I should just show up a mess at one of these things as a protest."

Busy made the statement when she attended the premiere of "Girls5Eva" season 3. The actress portraying Summer Dutkowsky on the Netflix series made an appearance at the event that was held at the Paris Theatre in New York City earlier in March.

For the special occasion, the "Mean Girls (2024)" actress looked stunning in her fun all-black ensemble. She opted to wear a strapless and sleeveless black mini dress that came with fringe details on its upper and lower parts. She completed the look with a pair of black tights and pointed-toe matching strappy high heels.

To add a color variation to the look, Busy flaunted her shoulder-length pink tresses, which were styled in loose waves and put in a half ponytail. In addition, her bangs were parted to the side, leaving her forehead exposed. She accessorized herself with a pair of matching earrings, silver bracelets and matching rings.

You can share this post!