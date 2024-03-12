 

Busy Philipps Has to 'Continually Hustle' to Afford Costs for Red Carpet Looks

Busy Philipps Has to 'Continually Hustle' to Afford Costs for Red Carpet Looks
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

In an interview, the actress portraying Summer Dutkowsky on 'Girls5Eva' also reveals that she considers doing a red carpet rebellion by looking 'a mess' as a protest.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps got things off her chest about costs for red carpet looks that actresses are expected to cover. The former "Dawson's Creek" star also revealed that she considered doing a red carpet rebellion as a protest.

In an interview, which was published on Monday, March 11, the 44-year-old actress unveiled the truth behind actresses' red carpet appearances. Speaking to Page Six, she said, "I have to continually hustle. It is so true. With hair, makeup and wardrobe and what it cost, Taraji P. Henson really spoke to that," while making a reference to Taraji's remarks about the economics of Hollywood.

Busy explained, "And I felt it so deeply because I look at the money I am supposedly making and then it is not just the bills but what is expected of me when I show up at a place. The film company or this production company is only going to pay this percentage of your hair, makeup and wardrobe so then you have to make up the rest."

  Editors' Pick

The "Cougar Town" alum continued, "So then you are a thousand dollars out of pocket and at the end of the day it's like, 'What am I doing?' " She went on to share, "Sometimes I think I should just show up a mess at one of these things as a protest."

Busy made the statement when she attended the premiere of "Girls5Eva" season 3. The actress portraying Summer Dutkowsky on the Netflix series made an appearance at the event that was held at the Paris Theatre in New York City earlier in March.

For the special occasion, the "Mean Girls (2024)" actress looked stunning in her fun all-black ensemble. She opted to wear a strapless and sleeveless black mini dress that came with fringe details on its upper and lower parts. She completed the look with a pair of black tights and pointed-toe matching strappy high heels.

To add a color variation to the look, Busy flaunted her shoulder-length pink tresses, which were styled in loose waves and put in a half ponytail. In addition, her bangs were parted to the side, leaving her forehead exposed. She accessorized herself with a pair of matching earrings, silver bracelets and matching rings.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'
Related Posts
Busy Philipps Won't Let 'Any Hurt Feelings' Toward Ex-Husband Affect Their Kids

Busy Philipps Won't Let 'Any Hurt Feelings' Toward Ex-Husband Affect Their Kids

Busy Philipps' Kids Find Her 'Uncool' Because She Won't Treat Them as Her 'Friends'

Busy Philipps' Kids Find Her 'Uncool' Because She Won't Treat Them as Her 'Friends'

Busy Philipps Reveals Must-Have Quality for Her Suitors

Busy Philipps Reveals Must-Have Quality for Her Suitors

Busy Philipps Confirms Her Daughter Birdie Goes Back to She/Her Pronouns

Busy Philipps Confirms Her Daughter Birdie Goes Back to She/Her Pronouns

Latest News
Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle
  • Mar 12, 2024

Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post
  • Mar 12, 2024

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'

Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Burger Over Staying Longer at Oscars
  • Mar 12, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Burger Over Staying Longer at Oscars

Busy Philipps Has to 'Continually Hustle' to Afford Costs for Red Carpet Looks
  • Mar 12, 2024

Busy Philipps Has to 'Continually Hustle' to Afford Costs for Red Carpet Looks

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy