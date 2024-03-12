 

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'

Music

Shortly after releasing the artwork for the new track, the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress is criticized by many social media users for allegedly altering her look.

  Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has treated her fans, famously known as Bardi Gang, to a cover art for her new single titled "Enough (Miami)". A few days before releasing the new song, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress shared the steamy artwork via social media.

On Monday, March 11, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist took to Instagram to upload the cover art for "Enough (Miami)". In the artwork, it could be seen that she was stripping down to her birthday suit.

Cardi was photographed lying down on a white sofa while showing off her cleavage and pert derriere, which was covered with her colorful tattoos. While ditching her pants and bra top, she appeared to have worn hair extensions as her black tresses appeared longer than usual.

The femcee had her locks styled in waves and parted to the side with no bangs, leaving her forehead exposed. For the makeup, she seemingly put on a '90s makeup look with skinny eyebrows. She also added long lashes, glossy lipstick and orange blush.

Along with the raunchy cover art, Cardi confirmed the release date of the new single. In the caption of the post, she announced, "ENOUGH (MIAMI) OUT THIS FRIDAY." Near the end of it, she let out a smiling face emoji.

The artwork was later reshared by a blog on the same social media platform, prompting Instagram users to share their thoughts on it. Many of them paid attention to Cardi's face and suggested that it looked different.

In the comments section of the post, one in particular accused the spitter of heavily editing the photo by writing, "Harpo who dis??? To much photoshop!" Meanwhile, another slammed her, "New face card swiped, AND DECLINED."

In the meantime, a third bluntly stated, "That face getting scarier and scarier. More touched and more touched," adding a crying face emoji. Similarly, a fourth added, "Why she always naked why her face always change from Monday through Sunday."

Before letting out the cover art, Cardi unleashed a snippet of "ENOUGH (MIAMI)". On it, she raps, "Look/ Me vs. you and you know who they picking/ Cheap and expensive, you knowin' the difference/ You know that it's hittin', you know what it's givin'/ Hair, nails, polar bear."

