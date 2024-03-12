 

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

The Bella Swan in the 'Twilight Saga' film series puts on a very racy display as she wears nothing underneath her backless top when arriving to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York.

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart braved the cold to showcase her latest daring style for a "Late Show" taping. Putting on yet another racy display, the actress flashed her bare chest in a barely-there top when she stepped out to film her appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert".

The 33-year-old arrived at the Ed Sullivan Theater, where the late-night talk show is filmed, in New York on Monday, March 11. She wore a backless black top paired with a long black skirt with a high slit on the back. She left little to the imagination as she went braless underneath the semi-sheer top.

The 2010 BAFTA Rising Star Award winner teamed her racy outfit with black stilettos and semi-sheer thigh high stockings. She also wore a pair of black sunglasses and carried a Chanel handbag, while her dark locks were styled in a sleek ponytail.

Stepping out of her black SUV, Kristen posed for photographers on the sidewalk. She put her sunglasses on the top of her head to show her eye makeup, before waving her hand and walking into the building.

Kristen has been busy promoting her new movie "Love Lies Bleeding". When attending the premiere of the film at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California earlier this month, she went provocative in a Chanel black bodysuit with ultra high cuts. She showed skin in the leotard that included small straps that wrapped below her shoulders, allowing her to show her bare back.

The "Still Alice" star also draped a black blazer across her arms and wore a pair of black stockings. She added inches to her height with black pointed pumps. She kept her accessories to a minimum to avoid detracting from her showstopping bodysuit, only wearing a few silver rings with no necklace, bracelets or earrings.

In the upcoming romantic thriller, Kristen plays reclusive gym manager Lou, who falls hard for Jackie (Katy O'Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family, according to the synopsis. The movie has hit theaters since March 8.

