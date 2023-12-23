 

Busy Philipps Reveals Must-Have Quality for Her Suitors

The former 'Dawson's Creek' actress divulges her ideal partner as she is looking for a new love after parting ways with husband Marc Silverstein in 2021.

AceShowbiz - Busy Philipps wants her potential suitors to make her "laugh out loud" - else there is no point. The 44-year-old actress hopes to meet new people after signing up for a dating app, and whilst she isn't looking for a "future husband" right now, she admits one of the most important things her man must be able to do is make her LOL.

"I'm interested in people who are nice and funny. I've got to genuinely laugh. It's not worth it to me unless somebody is making me LOL," she told In Touch magazine.

On the qualities she looks for, she continued, "I like people who have good taste in movies and books and music. And someone who understands there are complications when you date somebody with children. I'd love [to meet] somebody who loves spending time with me and thinks I'm funny and interesting."

The "Dawson's Creek" star has kids Birdie, 15, and Cricket, 10, with ex-husband Marc Silverstein - whom she separated from in February 2021 - but she doesn't want them involved in her dating life.

She said, "I know I did a public campaign about dating, but the truth is, they don't need to be involved. I'm not trying on dresses for dates and asking their opinion. When Birdie's starting to date, she doesn't need to be concerned about who her mom or dad may be going out with."

Asked if she is seeking a serious relationship, he replied, "When you've gotten out of a really long relationship, as I have, it's OK to not immediately be looking for a new husband. I would love for somebody to be my plus one to go to an art show or to see a band or to just go get nachos."

When asked if she'd consider walking down the aisle again if the right person came along, she admitted, "I don't know. One of the surest ways to be unhappy is to continually live in the future or the past. So I'm trying my best to live in the present moment!"

