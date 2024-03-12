 

Lady GaGa Blasts 'Hatred' on Dylan Mulvaney's National Women's Day Instagram Post

Lady GaGa Blasts 'Hatred' on Dylan Mulvaney's National Women's Day Instagram Post
Instagram
Celebrity

In her own post, the 'Poker Face' hitmaker shares that she feels 'very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community' who is still battling violence in multiple forms.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa jumped to Dylan Mulvaney's defense after the latter faced hate comments over her International Women's Day post. The "A Star Is Born" star took to her Instagram account to call out the "appalling" comments underneath the TikToker's post featuring her.

"It's appalling to me that a post about National Women's Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred," GaGa wrote on Monday, March 11 alongside the same picture of her and Mulvaney that the transgender activist shared on her own page. "When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence."

The actress/singer added, " 'Backlash' would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn't like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred." The "Poker Face" hitmaker went on saying that she felt "very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence."

"I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say. I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women's Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally. A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity," the "Born This Way" singer penned.

  Editors' Pick

Concluding her message, GaGa wrote, "May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life-that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as 'backlash.' People deserve better."

While Mulvaney has yet to comment on the hate comments, the 27-year-old previously opened up about how she handles online bullies following her transition. "I really struggle with the people that don't think I should be doing these things or think that what I'm doing is evil or that," the Broadway star said on "Today" back in November 2022. "I'm very sensitive and I think because my now job is online for millions of people watching, it opens me up to a lot of hate."

She divulged, "I actually made a video talking to my haters saying like, 'Hey, just you know, you do make me cry.' I'm a real person."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping
Related Posts
Lady GaGa Surprises Fans With New Look as She Works on Next Music

Lady GaGa Surprises Fans With New Look as She Works on Next Music

Lady GaGa Leaves Fans Excited as She Hints at New Music With Studio Photo

Lady GaGa Leaves Fans Excited as She Hints at New Music With Studio Photo

Lady GaGa's Insecurity Reportedly Leads to 'Secret Breakdown'

Lady GaGa's Insecurity Reportedly Leads to 'Secret Breakdown'

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Grab Takeout Pizza Together for Four Year Anniversary

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Grab Takeout Pizza Together for Four Year Anniversary

Latest News
Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle
  • Mar 12, 2024

Celine Dion Flashes Thumbs Up During Rare Public Appearance Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post
  • Mar 12, 2024

Jon Bernthal Excites 'The Punisher' Fans With Cryptic Instagram Post

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Cardi B Blasted Over 'New Face' in Steamy Cover Art for New Single 'Enough (Miami)'

Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Burger Over Staying Longer at Oscars
  • Mar 12, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis Chooses Burger Over Staying Longer at Oscars

Busy Philipps Has to 'Continually Hustle' to Afford Costs for Red Carpet Looks
  • Mar 12, 2024

Busy Philipps Has to 'Continually Hustle' to Afford Costs for Red Carpet Looks

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy

Ashanti's Mom Appears to Confirm Her Pregnancy