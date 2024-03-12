Serayah Seen Left in Tears During Tense Conversation With Joey Bada$$

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Empire' actress and the rapper, who were hit with breakup rumors in December 2023, are filmed having an emotional exchange while stepping out together in public.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Serayah and Joey Bada$$ may be going through a roller coaster in their relationship. The pair have been caught on camera having a tense conversation that left the actress in tears in public, months after they were hit with breakup rumors.

On Monday, March 11, The Shade Room posted a video of the couple's emotional exchange when they stepped out together. It's not clear what they were talking about, but they seemed to have a serious conversation as they stopped on the sidewalk and Joey was talking animatedly with his girlfriend.

The pair later sat on an outdoor bench and continued their discussion. Serayah was seen getting emotional as she spoke while her boyfriend nodded his head to what she said. She was seen wiping her tears as she couldn't contain her emotions.

Despite their apparent problem, Serayah and Joey clearly still have love for each other. The rapper was seen putting his hand over her shoulders to comfort her, before she leaned her head on his shoulder during the outing.

The video surfaces several months after rumors swirled on the Internet that Serayah and Joey might have broken up. The speculation arose after the former "Empire" star was spotted stepping out with a mystery man in December 2023.

The man was later revealed to be R&B singer/songwriter K-Major, who captioned a picture of the two together on Instagram, "WHATEVER SHE WANTS [black heart emoji] 'Coming Soon.' " Serayah then commented on the post, "Can't wait to drop this [fire emojis]."

While it appeared that the two teased a musical collaboration, it didn't stop the split rumors, forcing Serayah to clarify her relationship status with Joey. She seemingly debunked the breakup speculation by posting a cute photo of her and the Brooklyn emcee on her Instagram Story, set to Tems' "Me & U".

