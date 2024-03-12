 

Ariana Grande Blasted by Melissa Rivers Over 'Too Much' Oscars 2024 Outfit

Shortly after hitting the red carpet at the award show, the 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer is criticized by the former 'Fashion Police' host over her giant bubblegum-pink gown.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has been criticized by Melissa Rivers over her choice of style at the 2024 Academy Awards. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer's Oscars look was deemed "too much" by the former "Fashion Police" host.

On Monday, March 11, the 56-year-old TV personality/actress voiced her opinions on the 30-year-old songstress' outfit, which she wore at the 96th annual award show. Speaking to Page Six, she said, "Too much! Too much pouf, too much pink. It was just too much of everything for me."

Melissa went on to explain, "[And it was] Giambattista Valli, who I love, some of my favorite dresses in my closet are from him!" She then suggested, "[But] let the dress be black and the coat sleeves be pink, or let those be black, or at least a contrasting color." She further pointed out, "It just looked like a big wad of bubblegum. It overwhelmed her."

Melissa was not the only public figure who got candid with their thoughts on Ariana's Oscars ensemble. That same day, TV host Ana Navarro did not hesitate to share the reason why she did not like Ariana's dress.

In the latest episode of "The View", the co-hosts of the TV program discussed what they liked about the 2024 Oscars. When Sunny Hostin showered Ariana and her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo with praise for their get-ups, Ana bluntly said that she "hated it."

Ana elaborated, "I thought she looked like an iguana and I thought that the other one looked like…." while making a reference to Cynthia, who donned a long green dress. Before Ana could finish her sentence, Sunny cut her off to say, "It's an homage! It's an homage, Ana!" Ana additionally stated, "It's an homage to cotton candy."

For the star-studded award show, Ariana paid homage to her character Glinda in her new film "Wicked" with an all-pink dress. She rocked a giant bubblegum-pink gown that was designed by Giambattista Valli. She also sported a pair of matching pink heels and dazzling jewelry in the same bubblegum shade.

