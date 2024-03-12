 

'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5

'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5
Before the hopefuls hit the stage, the coaches, John Legend, Chance The Rapper, Dan + Shay and Reba McEntire, join forces for a performance of 'Put a Little Love in Your Heart' to kick off the episode.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a new episode of "The Voice", coaches John Legend, Chance The Rapper, Dan + Shay and Reba McEntire continued fighting over the best singers they could add to their respective teams. Kicking off the Monday, March 11 episode, the coaches joined forces for a performance of "Put a Little Love in Your Heart".

Later, the first singer Ronnie Wilson hit the stage to sing "Pillowtalk". John and Reba turned their chairs for Ronnie. John praised Ronnie for "being creative with the melody" and complimented his "fresh taste." Reba, meanwhile, told him that his voice makes people feel good and said that she wanted to help him "embellish not change." Eventually, Ronnie joined Team John.

Up next was Zoe Levert, who opted to belt out "Better Man". He was automatically added to Team John as John was the only coach turning for Zoe. Ducote Talmage, meanwhile, auditioned with "Sand in My Boots" and earned chair turns from John and Dan + Shay. John complimented Ducote's "little scratch" in his voice, while Dan loved his powerful voice. Ducote went to Team Dan + Shay.

Singing "Return to Pooh Corner" was JJ Higgins, though no one hit their buttons for him. Serenity Arce from season 21 returned, performing her version of "This City". John blocked Dan + Shay, but Chance also turned for Serenity. Despite John's attempt, Serenity chose to be on Team Chance.

After a performance "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" by Emma Valentine who failed to get a chair turn, Ryan Coleman hoped to impress with his rendition of "Ain't No Sunshine". Dan + Shay turned for him, making Ryan an automatic addition to their team. Reba also easily added Zeya Rae, who sang Billie Eilish's "bellyache", to her team when no other coaches turned.

When AJ Harvey performed "Girl from the North Country", Chance and Dan + Shay quickly turned their chairs for AJ. Dan complimented "the richness of the bass notes" in AJ's voice, while Shay called it "phenomenal." Chance, on the other hand, pointed out that he related to the soul of his performance. AJ eventually went with Team Dan + Shay.

Elyscia Jefferson later took the stage to perform her take "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)". All coaches except John turned for Elyscia, who eventually joined Team Reba. With that, each of the coaches had only one spot left to fill in their teams.

