 

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet

Warner Bros. Pictures
Also turning heads on the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars, which took place on Sunday, March 10, were Zendaya Coleman, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone among others.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - A bunch of A-listers have stepped out for the biggest night in the American film industry. Among those who stole attention at the 96th Annual Academy Awards were America Ferrera and Ariana Grande, who looked stunning in pink gowns.

When attending the Sunday, March 10 event at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the 39-year-old wore a shimmering "Barbie"-inspired custom Versace dress. The actress paired her outfit, which took over 400 hours to make, with the Ode to Milan Castello necklace and ring.

As for Ariana, she paid homage to her character Glinda in her new film "Wicked" by rocking a giant bubblegum-pink gown by Giambattista Valli. Sporting a curly updo, the singer finished off her look with matching pink heels and dazzling jewelry in the same bubblegum shade.

Also turning heads at the 2024 Oscars red carpet was Zendaya Coleman. The "Dune" actress opted to go with a Giorgio Armani Prive antique rose silk gown with a single roped strap. The dress featured embroidered palm tree prints and an embellished bodice of gunmetal paillettes.

Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, oozed glamour in a silver strapless peplum mini-dress and matching maxi skirt from Carolina Herrera's pre-fall 2024 collection. She was joined by husband Dwyane Wade who looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket with black trim paired nicely with his dark slacks and bowtie.

Florence Pugh also shone in a gorgeous silver piece that featured a sculptural sheer corset dripping in shiny waterlike beads. The hem of the corset also had a curvy peplum detail before extending into a long embellished skirt with a subtle train. The "Midsommar" star completed the look with Bulgari jewelry.

Anya Taylor-Joy, in the meantime, wore shimmering in a divine Dior gown featuring a structured bodice and a petal-esque skirt. Lupita Nyong'o, who was accompanied by her "A Quiet Place: Day One" co-star Joseph Quinn, stepped out in a Giorgio Armani Prive powder blue silk gown embellished with crystal beading and matching blue feathers.

Margot Robbie appeared to end her "Barbie" era in a black Versace gown. The movie director Greta Gerwig, meanwhile, looked fresh in a champagne-colored chainmail dress. Michelle Yeoh, for her part, was bejeweled in Balenciaga.

Emily Blunt looked gorgeous in a gold, gravity-defying Schiaparelli gown. As for Emma Stone, she showed her beauty in a mint-colored Louis Vuitton dress with a pronounced peplum in silk jacquard fabric.

In the male department, Ryan Gosling ruled the red carpet looks in a custom black Gucci suit with subtle metallic piping, a black shirt unbuttoned midway and hot pink socks. Cillian Murphy donned a traditional tux with a pleated white shirt and floppy bow tie.

Colman Domingo looked sharp in a custom double-breasted tuxedo from Louis Vuitton with David Yurman jewelry and metal-tipped cowboy boots. Bradley Cooper, who brought his mum Gloria Campano as his date, kept it simple with a black two-piece suit.

