 

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Iron Man' actor and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star hug and pose for a selfie following the awkward moment on stage at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. emerged victorious at the 2024 Oscars for his role in "Oppenheimer". However, his actions during the ceremony have sparked backlash on social media.

As fellow Best Supporting Actor winners Ke Huy Quan, Tim Robbins, Christoph Waltz, and Mahershala Ali presented the award, Downey Jr. appeared to ignore Quan, who had announced his name. Upon reaching the stage, Downey Jr. took the Oscar from Quan's hand without acknowledging him.

"WHY DID HE IGNORE KE HUY QUAN LIKE THAT?!?!?!? #Oscars," one Twitter user questioned.

Quan, the 2023 Best Supporting Actor winner for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", attempted to hand Downey Jr. the winner's envelope but was seemingly snubbed again.

  Editors' Pick

Social media users criticized Downey Jr.'s behavior, highlighting the importance of passing the win to the next recipient. "It makes me sad for Ke Huy because... he wants to celebrate with RDJ," one user commented.

Despite the awkward moment, photographers captured the duo hugging backstage, and Downey Jr. posed for a selfie with Quan.

In his acceptance speech, Downey Jr. thanked his family and team while making self-deprecating remarks, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy. In that order."

While Downey Jr.'s victory concluded a successful awards season for the actor, his lack of interaction with Quan has overshadowed his triumph. Social media users compared his treatment of Quan to Taylor Swift's treatment of Celine Dion at the Grammys.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed
Related Posts
Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr., Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Among Early Winners

Golden Globes 2024: Robert Downey Jr., Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Among Early Winners

Robert Downey Jr. Overwhelmed During His First Onscreen Kiss

Robert Downey Jr. Overwhelmed During His First Onscreen Kiss

Robert Downey and Mark Ruffalo Feel 'Lucky' to Join Marvel: 'They Didn't Really Cast People Like Us'

Robert Downey and Mark Ruffalo Feel 'Lucky' to Join Marvel: 'They Didn't Really Cast People Like Us'

Latest News
Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident
  • Mar 12, 2024

Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage
  • Mar 12, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video
  • Mar 12, 2024

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video

Most Read
Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:22:26

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes