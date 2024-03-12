Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Iron Man' actor and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star hug and pose for a selfie following the awkward moment on stage at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. emerged victorious at the 2024 Oscars for his role in "Oppenheimer". However, his actions during the ceremony have sparked backlash on social media.

As fellow Best Supporting Actor winners Ke Huy Quan, Tim Robbins, Christoph Waltz, and Mahershala Ali presented the award, Downey Jr. appeared to ignore Quan, who had announced his name. Upon reaching the stage, Downey Jr. took the Oscar from Quan's hand without acknowledging him.

"WHY DID HE IGNORE KE HUY QUAN LIKE THAT?!?!?!? #Oscars," one Twitter user questioned.

Quan, the 2023 Best Supporting Actor winner for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", attempted to hand Downey Jr. the winner's envelope but was seemingly snubbed again.

Social media users criticized Downey Jr.'s behavior, highlighting the importance of passing the win to the next recipient. "It makes me sad for Ke Huy because... he wants to celebrate with RDJ," one user commented.

Despite the awkward moment, photographers captured the duo hugging backstage, and Downey Jr. posed for a selfie with Quan.

In his acceptance speech, Downey Jr. thanked his family and team while making self-deprecating remarks, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy. In that order."

While Downey Jr.'s victory concluded a successful awards season for the actor, his lack of interaction with Quan has overshadowed his triumph. Social media users compared his treatment of Quan to Taylor Swift's treatment of Celine Dion at the Grammys.

You can share this post!