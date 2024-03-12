Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Underworld' actress has divulged her health struggle in a new social media post while expressing gratitude to her fans and loved ones for their love and support.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has sparked concern among fans after revealing she has been hospitalized on Monday, March 11. The 50-year-old actress, grieving the recent death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, and caring for her mother, Judy Loe, who is also battling health issues, shared tearful selfies from her hospital bed.

In a Mother's Day post, Beckinsale expressed gratitude to those who support her family during difficult times. She praised her mother for her resilience and capacity for joy, despite her own health challenges.

"And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us. And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love," Beckinsale wrote.

Although the "Underworld" star did not disclose the reason for her hospitalization, sources close to her have revealed the emotional toll she has been experiencing in recent months.

"She was spotted several times crying in the corridors of UCLA hospital," a source said. "Her friends are concerned that she has been under relentless strain for months and hardly sleeping or eating."

Beckinsale's biological father, Richard Beckinsale, died from a heart attack in 1979 when she was only 5. The loss of her stepfather has reportedly left a deep emotional impact on her.

While Beckinsale did not provide details about her own health issues, fans expressed their concern and wished her a speedy recovery. "Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get well soon," one follower wrote.

Meanwhile, Beckinsale's mother, Judy, has chosen to keep her health battle private, but a source close to the family described her as "extraordinary." "She has been keeping a very positive attitude throughout everything," the source said.

