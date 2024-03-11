 

Oscars 2024: Kirsten Dunst Laughs Off Red Carpet Slip

Oscars 2024: Kirsten Dunst Laughs Off Red Carpet Slip
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Celebrity

When hitting the red carpet at the 96th annual award show in a long dress, the 'Spider-Man 3' actress cannot help but burst into laughter after trying not to fall.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kirsten Dunst appeared to have taken an embarrassing moment at the Academy Awards 2024 lightly. The "Spider-Man 3" actress could not help but burst into laughter after nearly falling down when she hit the red carpet at the 96th annual award show.

On Sunday, March 10, the 41-year-old actress made an appearance at the star-studded event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Before the ceremony began, she stepped on the red carpet while being accompanied by her actor husband Jesse Plemons.

In a video from the red carpet, it could be seen that she was flashing her radiant big smile to the camera while walking backwards. Seemingly not noticing that there was a massive Oscar statue, she walked right into it and took a misstep.

Fortunately, the actress of "The Two Faces of January" was able to keep her balance and did not fall on the carpet. She was also documented attempting to keep the giant gold statue steady as she held it with both of her hands.

  Editors' Pick

At that time, Kirsten was approached by her husband Jesse before they seemed to discuss the unexpected moment. While standing close next to him, she was filmed seemingly trying to hide her face by saying a few words to his ear. She couldn't stop giggling for around 30 seconds before the wedded couple started to pose for photos.

For the special occasion, Kirsten looked stunning in her all-white ensemble. She opted to wear a long white dress that came with a low-cut design on its front and back side, exposing her upper back. The gown, which was long enough to cover her feet, also had a thigh-high slit on its back and two spaghetti straps.

Kirsten kept her accessories minimal by wearing only a pair of sparkling silver earrings. She enhanced the look with a pair of open-toe silver strappy high heels. In addition, her shoulder-length blonde locks were parted to the side and styled in loose waves.

As for Jesse, he sported a long-sleeved white button up shirt and a pair of long black tailored pants. He completed the classic black-and-white look with a black suit, matching bow and a pair of matching leather shoes.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Video: Emma Stone Jokingly Blames Ryan Gosling for Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar
Related Posts
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Tie the Knot in Jamaican Wedding

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Tie the Knot in Jamaican Wedding

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Spark Marriage Rumors as He Dubs Her His 'Wife' at Oscars

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Spark Marriage Rumors as He Dubs Her His 'Wife' at Oscars

Kirsten Dunst Finds Her 'Favorite Actor' in Fiance Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst Finds Her 'Favorite Actor' in Fiance Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst's Fear of Dying From Covid Pushed Her to Have Second Child

Kirsten Dunst's Fear of Dying From Covid Pushed Her to Have Second Child

Latest News
Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter
  • Mar 11, 2024

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub
  • Mar 11, 2024

Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'
  • Mar 11, 2024

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'

Video: Emma Stone Jokingly Blames Ryan Gosling for Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar
  • Mar 11, 2024

Video: Emma Stone Jokingly Blames Ryan Gosling for Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar

Oscars 2024: Kirsten Dunst Laughs Off Red Carpet Slip
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Kirsten Dunst Laughs Off Red Carpet Slip

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post
  • Mar 11, 2024

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Most Read
Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:03:26

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kris Jenner Sparks Concern Within Friends and Family With Multiple Rumored Nose Jobs

Kris Jenner Sparks Concern Within Friends and Family With Multiple Rumored Nose Jobs

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage