Oscars 2024: Kirsten Dunst Laughs Off Red Carpet Slip

When hitting the red carpet at the 96th annual award show in a long dress, the 'Spider-Man 3' actress cannot help but burst into laughter after trying not to fall.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kirsten Dunst appeared to have taken an embarrassing moment at the Academy Awards 2024 lightly. The "Spider-Man 3" actress could not help but burst into laughter after nearly falling down when she hit the red carpet at the 96th annual award show.

On Sunday, March 10, the 41-year-old actress made an appearance at the star-studded event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Before the ceremony began, she stepped on the red carpet while being accompanied by her actor husband Jesse Plemons.

In a video from the red carpet, it could be seen that she was flashing her radiant big smile to the camera while walking backwards. Seemingly not noticing that there was a massive Oscar statue, she walked right into it and took a misstep.

Fortunately, the actress of "The Two Faces of January" was able to keep her balance and did not fall on the carpet. She was also documented attempting to keep the giant gold statue steady as she held it with both of her hands.

At that time, Kirsten was approached by her husband Jesse before they seemed to discuss the unexpected moment. While standing close next to him, she was filmed seemingly trying to hide her face by saying a few words to his ear. She couldn't stop giggling for around 30 seconds before the wedded couple started to pose for photos.

For the special occasion, Kirsten looked stunning in her all-white ensemble. She opted to wear a long white dress that came with a low-cut design on its front and back side, exposing her upper back. The gown, which was long enough to cover her feet, also had a thigh-high slit on its back and two spaghetti straps.

Kirsten kept her accessories minimal by wearing only a pair of sparkling silver earrings. She enhanced the look with a pair of open-toe silver strappy high heels. In addition, her shoulder-length blonde locks were parted to the side and styled in loose waves.

As for Jesse, he sported a long-sleeved white button up shirt and a pair of long black tailored pants. He completed the classic black-and-white look with a black suit, matching bow and a pair of matching leather shoes.

