 

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'
Instagram
Celebrity

Major photo agencies issue a 'kill notice' regarding the photo, which features the Princess of Wales smiling brightly alongside her three kids while celebrating Mother's Day.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kensington Palace recently published a new photograph featuring Kate Middleton and her three kids to celebrate Mother's Day, marking the first post-op picture of the Princess of Wales after she underwent an abdominal surgery in January. However, major photo agencies issued a "kill notice" regarding the photo following a suspected manipulation.

On Sunday, March 10, the Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images stated that they had each deleted the photo that saw Kate sitting in a chair with Prince George standing behind her. Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, meanwhile, stood next to Kate on each side.

Of the reason why they issued the "kill notice" to media outlets around the globe, AP explained in a statement, "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

Insiders, meanwhile, told The Mirror that the photo agencies believed the photograph of Prince William's wife and children had been edited from the original. Some Internet users additionally pointed out several Photoshop fails in the picture, which allegedly was taken last week in Windsor. Among the errors were the missing fabric in Charlotte's sleeve and the fact that George's right hand was out of focus in the picture.

  Editors' Pick

Alongside the picture, the official Instagram account for Kate and Prince William wrote, "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months." It signed off the message, "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C."

Some fans, however, remained skeptical despite the new post. "Shout-out to whoever is doing PR ... Because nothing says 'let's put the conspiracy theories to rest' quite like a very badly photoshopped/ai generated photo," one commented. Another noted, "The people on here who said it was photoshopped were right! Organizations around the world are now pulling this image."

Prior to this, TMZ released a picture featuring Kate in her first sighting after her health scare. She was seen sitting in a passenger seat inside a car while her mom Carole was driving. Fans, however, thought that it wasn't Kate but her sister Pippa Middleton instead.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Video: Emma Stone Jokingly Blames Ryan Gosling for Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar

Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub
Related Posts
Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Kate Middleton Ditches Wedding Ring in First Picture Since Surgery

Kate Middleton Featured in International Women's Day Tribute

Kate Middleton Featured in International Women's Day Tribute

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton's Uncle Teases Her Return Following Abdominal Surgery

U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony

U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony

Latest News
Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter
  • Mar 11, 2024

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub
  • Mar 11, 2024

Margot Robbie Suspected of Protesting Oscars With Her Black Dress After 'Barbie' Snub

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'
  • Mar 11, 2024

Kate Middleton's First Post-OP Photo After Surgery Withdrawn Due to Suspected 'Manipulation'

Video: Emma Stone Jokingly Blames Ryan Gosling for Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar
  • Mar 11, 2024

Video: Emma Stone Jokingly Blames Ryan Gosling for Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accepts Oscar

Oscars 2024: Kirsten Dunst Laughs Off Red Carpet Slip
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Kirsten Dunst Laughs Off Red Carpet Slip

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post
  • Mar 11, 2024

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Most Read
Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:03:26

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kris Jenner Sparks Concern Within Friends and Family With Multiple Rumored Nose Jobs

Kris Jenner Sparks Concern Within Friends and Family With Multiple Rumored Nose Jobs

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage