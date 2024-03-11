 

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Applauded for 'I'm Just Ken' Performance

While delivering the track featured in 'Barbie', the actor portraying Ken in the 2023 movie is joined by the lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses, Slash, onstage.

  Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Gosling has been showered with praise for giving entertainment at the Academy Awards 2024. The actor portraying Ken in "Barbie" took the stage at the 96th annual award show to deliver "I'm Just Ken".

On Sunday, March 10, the 43-year-old actor made an appearance at this year's Oscars, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, he stepped on the stage to entertain the star-studded audience members by singing the track, which is featured in the 2023 movie.

In the beginning of his performance, Ryan sat in the audience as he hid his face with a black cowboy hat, prompting attendees who sat around him to burst into laughter. Among the figures, who could not help but giggle as they watched Ryan in action, were Billie Eilish, FINNEAS and Margot Robbie.

Ryan stood up and walked away from his seat before he playfully punched a guitarist's face. Once he was on the stage, he sat on a pink staircase along with a number of male backup dancers, who were dressed up in classic tuxedos, pink ties and black hats. He then left the staircase and broke two pink boards while the dancers were showing off their dancing skills behind him.

Later on, Ryan was joined by Slash, the lead guitarist of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses. The actor sang to the track as Slash, who sported an all-black leather outfit, played a guitar. He also got off the stage to invite Margot, Greta Gerwig and America Ferrera to sing the song with his microphone.

For the performance, Ryan rocked a hot pink shirt under a long-sleeved matching blazer, which was fully covered in sparkling sequins. He also donned a pair of long matching tailored pants and a pair of black shades.

After taking the stage, Ryan received positive online responses from social media users. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, one in particular exclaimed, "This was pitch perfect! The song, the performance and Slash!" Another marveled, "Best part of the show so far." A third gushed, "Amazing!!!!! Not just Ken!!!! He is everything!!!!" A fourth added, "The way I sing this like it's a real single on the radio! Go Ryan Gosling! #Oscars2024."

