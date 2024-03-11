Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish Gets Standing Ovation for Emotional Performance With FINNEAS

startraksphoto.com/Cover Images/Marion Curtis Music

At the 96th annual award show in Los Angeles, the 'Happier Than Ever' songstress takes the stage with her musician brother to perform 'What Was I Made For?'.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish took the stage at the Academy Awards 2024 to perform a single that she created together with FINNEAS titled "What Was I Made For?". For the emotional performance, the "Happier Than Ever" songstress and her musician brother received a standing ovation.

At the Sunday, March 10 ceremony, the 22-year-old singer delivered her hit single, which is featured in "Barbie", along with her 26-year-old brother, who played the piano. She sang the track so beautifully as she stood next to the piano with a standing microphone in front of her.

Near the end of her performance, Billie appeared surprised when she saw the star-studded audience members, who seemingly were tearing up, clapping their hands and cheering on her. She could be heard saying, "Wow," while laughing and smiling before covering her mouth with one of her hands.

Among the famous figures, who showed their appreciation for Billie's heartfelt performance, were Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande as well as America Ferrera. Billie was later seen sharing a tight hug with her brother FINNEAS when they were still on the stage. He then softly rubbed her back and said a few words to her, seemingly congratulating his little sister.

For the performance at the 96th Academy Awards, Billie opted to wear a long-sleeved white button-up shirt under a black tweed blazer. She paired the top with a long black skirt and completed the look with a pink bow, a pair of black shoes and high white socks. In addition, her long black tresses were let loose with her bangs parted in the middle. She also accessorized her hair with a pink bandana.

In the meantime, FINNEAS looked clean in a nearly all-gray ensemble. He sported a long-sleeved dark gray suit and a pair of long matching tailored trousers. To add a color variation to the look, he put on a pair of black leather shoes.

