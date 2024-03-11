 

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

In a bit that pays homage to an infamous streaker incident at the 1974 Oscars, the wrestler-turned-actor wears nothing but holding a large envelope covering his private parts as he announces the Best Costume Design.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - John Cena surprised everyone at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles with his steamy appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards. On hand to present an award at the ceremony, the actor, who made a cameo in "Barbie", went completely naked onstage in a bit that gave a nod to an infamous incident where a streaker ran across the stage at the 1974 Oscars.

"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked the audience after, clearly setting up the bit. "I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"

That's when Cena popped his head out from the corner of the stage, saying that he decided at the last minute not to go ahead with his stunt. "I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit," he told Kimmel. "I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

Kimmel insisted the bit was "supposed to be funny," to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke!" The host jested, "Mine is."

Cena eventually moved onto center stage with nothing but a large envelope strategically placed over his midsection to cover his private parts. He delivered the biggest laugh as he realized he couldn't open the envelope to reveal the winner of Best Costume Design.

"Costumes, they are so important," the wrestler-turned-actor noted. "Maybe the most important thing there is." There was a quick cut before Cena re-appeared wearing a curtain-like golden toga. The winner of the category was "Poor Things", which currently leads with three awards, including Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

