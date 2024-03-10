 

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Kevin Hart's former wife insists the 'Basketball Wives' star is not to blame for her new romance with much-younger boyfriend following pregnancy announcement.

AceShowbiz - Draya Michele's pregnancy announcement with Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, 22, has sparked controversy due to their significant age gap. The 39-year-old Michele has been accused of being a predator.

Torrei Hart, Kevin Hart's ex-wife, shared her perspective on the age gap. She stated that she doesn't fault Michele but believes that Green was pursuing her for her maturity and sexual appeal. Hart suggested that Green "wanted some of the cougar."

"I'm not mad at Draya at all," Torrei said. "Everybody in an uproar talking bout 'Oh my god she old enough to be his mom,' 'Oh my god, his mom probably watch 'Basketball Wives,' Yeah, his mother did watch 'Basketball Wives' and he probably watched it with her. And that's why he went after Draya."

"He wanted some of the cougar, he wanted some of that cougar snatch. He wanted some of that. Don't get it twisted. Listen, if he wanted to pull out he would've pulled out. He did pull out. That cougar had him in a chokehold.”

Prior to her pregnancy announcement, Michele had expressed her desire to have another child, even without being in a relationship. She stated that she was open to co-parenting and that having a child was not contingent on her being in a relationship.

On International Women's Day, Michele posted about motherhood, emphasizing that it gave her purpose in life. She expressed joy and excitement about having a daughter and spoke of bringing her into a space of love, security, and adornment.

Social media has been buzzing with commentary on the controversy surrounding Michele and Green's relationship. Critics have highlighted the age gap and accused Michele of being predatory. However, some have defended Michele and Green, arguing that age is just a number and that they have a right to happiness.

Kyle Kuzma, Green's teammate, congratulated the couple online, confirming their involvement in the pregnancy. Neither Michele nor Green has officially announced their relationship status.

