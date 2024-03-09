Draya Michele Seems to Respond to Backlash After Confirming Pregnancy With 22-Year-Old BF's Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 39-year-old model, who has been dating the Houston Rockets player, shares a quote about being 'misunderstood' after her pregnancy announcement reignites backlash over their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Draya Michele is no stranger to criticism and she is seemingly making herself get used to it. The social media personality has seemingly responded online after her pregnancy announcement reignited backlash over her relationship with her boyfriend Jalen Green.

On late Friday, March 8, the expectant mom reposted a quote about being "misunderstood" on her Instagram Story. It read, "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able your essence. You are not on anyone else's timeline of comprehension. Also, it's none of your business how others chose to perceive you. Most high see you clearly, let that be enough."

The Story comes just hours after Draya made use of International Women's Day to confirm her pregnancy with a baby girl. Sharing a series of photos from sexy maternity shoot, she wrote in the caption, "As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It's my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it's the privilege of bringing another woman into existence."

She continued, "We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time - this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

While Draya used a plural pronoun in the post, she did not mention her baby daddy. However, it has been widely known that she has been dating 22-year-old basketball player Jalen. Moreover, fellow NBA star Kyle Kuzma appeared to confirm it as he responded, "It's up familyyyy @jalen @drayamichele" to the baby news.

Draya turned off the comment on her post, but the backlash was swift, with many calling her a predator. "I don't understand what a 39 year old would have in common with a 22 year old. That goes for man or woman. Weird behavior," one person criticized the model.

Another called Draya out, "She should really be embarrassed, she like the mom that wanna be cool still." A third noted that Draya's elder son is around the same age as her boyfriend is, writing, "Same age as her son is outrageous." Similarly, a fourth pointed out, "Her son is 22...bd is 22...this is crazy lmaoooo."

Draya first sparked pregnancy rumors in January after she was at a Houston Rockets game wearing a pair of overalls, which raised question about her choice of outfit. She, however, seemed to shut down the speculation by sharing her bikini photo and videos.

