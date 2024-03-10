 

Madonna Dragged Online After Calling Out a Wheelchair-Bound Fan for Sitting Down During Her Concert

Madonna Dragged Online After Calling Out a Wheelchair-Bound Fan for Sitting Down During Her Concert
Instagram
Music

Although the 'Material Girl' hitmaker has issued an apology to the said fan, some online users were still upset after seeing the clip, with one writing, 'Even if they weren't in a wheelchair, not everyone likes to stand at concerts.'

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Madonna has been dragged online for how she treated a fan at one of her recent shows. The "Material Girl" hitmaker was slammed by many social media users after calling out someone in a wheelchair for sitting down during her concert.

In a video shared on TikTok, the 65-year-old was seen asking the individual, "What are you doing sitting down over there?" Shrugging her shoulders, the Queen of Pop repeated, "What are you doing sitting down?"

Madonna then moved closer to the edge of the stage to hear what the person was saying. Upon learning that the said fan was using a wheelchair, the musician said, "Oh. Okay."

Calling herself "politically incorrect," Madonna expressed her remorse, "Sorry about that." She later tried to make it up to the fan by adding, "I'm glad you're here."

  Editors' Pick

Although Madonna has issued an apology, people were still upset after seeing the clip. "Maam, there are 100 reasons why someone might sit-and all of them are valid," one user wrote in the comment section. Another added, "even if they weren't in a wheelchair, not everyone likes to stand at concerts."

The criticism continued with one writing, " 'politically incorrect' no girl that was just MEAN." A different user said, "Wow the secondhand embarrassment I felt for her."

This came a few weeks after Madonna fell backward onstage. The incident took place when the stage at Climate Pledge Aren in mid-February for her "Celebration World Tour", she delivered a number of her songs, including her single titled "Open Your Heart" which she released back in 1986.

In the middle of the "Open Your Heart" performance, the "Like a Prayer" songstress was sitting on a black chair, which was slid by one of her dancers. The dancer, who was sporting a pair of high heels, seemingly tripped before falling down on the stage as the singer fell backward.

Though so, Madonna handled the accident like a pro. In a video documenting the stage snafu, she was filmed quickly rolling over to her stomach and continuing to sing the song. She was then seen bursting into laughter while lying down on her tummy before standing back up.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Doja Cat Bids Farewell to Instagram Because She Doesn't Like How She Was 'Treated' on the App
Related Posts
Madonna Recalls 'Scary' Near-Death Experience During L.A. Concert

Madonna Recalls 'Scary' Near-Death Experience During L.A. Concert

Madonna Gushes Over Pamela Anderson's Beauty After Actress' Surprise Appearance at Concert

Madonna Gushes Over Pamela Anderson's Beauty After Actress' Surprise Appearance at Concert

Madonna Deems Performing in Seattle 'Heavenly Experience' After Falling Backwards Onstage

Madonna Deems Performing in Seattle 'Heavenly Experience' After Falling Backwards Onstage

Madonna Shares Teaser of 'Popular' Music Video With The Weeknd and Playboi Carti

Madonna Shares Teaser of 'Popular' Music Video With The Weeknd and Playboi Carti

Latest News
Miss World 2024 Crowns Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic as Winner
  • Mar 10, 2024

Miss World 2024 Crowns Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic as Winner

Madonna Dragged Online After Calling Out a Wheelchair-Bound Fan for Sitting Down During Her Concert
  • Mar 10, 2024

Madonna Dragged Online After Calling Out a Wheelchair-Bound Fan for Sitting Down During Her Concert

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees
  • Mar 10, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album
  • Mar 10, 2024

Ariana Grande Defended by Fans From Jhene Aiko's Apparent Shade Over 'Eternal Sunshine' Album

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show
  • Mar 10, 2024

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub
  • Mar 10, 2024

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Most Read
Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video
Music
  • 2024-03-08 15:53:19

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Future and Metro Boomin Announce Joint Album 'We Don't Trust You' With Cinematic Trailer

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams Called Out Over Upcoming Grand Prix Shows in Saudi Arabia

Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams Called Out Over Upcoming Grand Prix Shows in Saudi Arabia

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Ja Rule 'Gutted' as He Faces Visa Issues 'Last Minute' Ahead of Upcoming Concerts in U.K.

Ja Rule 'Gutted' as He Faces Visa Issues 'Last Minute' Ahead of Upcoming Concerts in U.K.

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube

Bad Bunny Files Lawsuit Against Fan Who Posted Unauthorized Concert Footage on YouTube