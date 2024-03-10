Madonna Dragged Online After Calling Out a Wheelchair-Bound Fan for Sitting Down During Her Concert

Instagram Music

Although the 'Material Girl' hitmaker has issued an apology to the said fan, some online users were still upset after seeing the clip, with one writing, 'Even if they weren't in a wheelchair, not everyone likes to stand at concerts.'

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Madonna has been dragged online for how she treated a fan at one of her recent shows. The "Material Girl" hitmaker was slammed by many social media users after calling out someone in a wheelchair for sitting down during her concert.

In a video shared on TikTok, the 65-year-old was seen asking the individual, "What are you doing sitting down over there?" Shrugging her shoulders, the Queen of Pop repeated, "What are you doing sitting down?"

Madonna then moved closer to the edge of the stage to hear what the person was saying. Upon learning that the said fan was using a wheelchair, the musician said, "Oh. Okay."

Calling herself "politically incorrect," Madonna expressed her remorse, "Sorry about that." She later tried to make it up to the fan by adding, "I'm glad you're here."

Although Madonna has issued an apology, people were still upset after seeing the clip. "Maam, there are 100 reasons why someone might sit-and all of them are valid," one user wrote in the comment section. Another added, "even if they weren't in a wheelchair, not everyone likes to stand at concerts."

The criticism continued with one writing, " 'politically incorrect' no girl that was just MEAN." A different user said, "Wow the secondhand embarrassment I felt for her."

This came a few weeks after Madonna fell backward onstage. The incident took place when the stage at Climate Pledge Aren in mid-February for her "Celebration World Tour", she delivered a number of her songs, including her single titled "Open Your Heart" which she released back in 1986.

In the middle of the "Open Your Heart" performance, the "Like a Prayer" songstress was sitting on a black chair, which was slid by one of her dancers. The dancer, who was sporting a pair of high heels, seemingly tripped before falling down on the stage as the singer fell backward.

Though so, Madonna handled the accident like a pro. In a video documenting the stage snafu, she was filmed quickly rolling over to her stomach and continuing to sing the song. She was then seen bursting into laughter while lying down on her tummy before standing back up.

You can share this post!