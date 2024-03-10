Demi Lovato Stops Seeking Validation on Internet, Feels Compassion for Online Trolls

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Camp Rock' actress no longer cares about negative comments on social media and, instead of being angry, sympathizes with her mean critics on the internet.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato, 31, has opened up about the significant transformation in her relationship with social media over the years. She has transitioned from seeking validation online to completely refraining from reading internet comments.

Lovato told People that encountering negative feedback no longer affects her as deeply as it once did. She attributes this shift to both maturity and her extensive experience in the public eye. Reflecting on her personal growth, she emphasized that social media no longer holds the same sway over her.

Lovato has adopted a practice of avoiding deep dives into comment sections to protect herself from negativity. She has also cultivated empathy towards those who criticize her from behind the safety of a screen, recognizing the deeper root causes of their negativity.

Lovato's evolving approach to social media feels "refreshing" and "freeing" to her. She no longer cares about external opinions, describing the experience as empowering.

Previously, Lovato has spoken openly about her eating disorder, body image issues, and overdose from laced OxyContin. She has undergone treatment and shared her experiences in hopes of inspiring others.

Lovato advocates for self-love and encourages people not to compare themselves to others' standards. She believes that finding self-love is crucial at any age.

