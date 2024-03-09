Draya Michele Poses Nude in Maternity Shoot to Announce She's Pregnant With Baby Girl

Instagram Celebrity

The 39-year-old reality TV star wears nothing but her birthday suit in her maternity shoot as she confirms she's expecting a baby while revealing the gender of her unborn child.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star and entrepreneur Draya Michele has joyfully announced that she is expecting a baby girl. The 39-year-old made the revelation on International Women's Day through a series of stunning maternity photos on Instagram.

In a heartfelt caption, Michele expressed her excitement about her first daughter, writing, "As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, 'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It's my superpower."

Michele is already a mother to two sons: Kniko, who is pursuing his education at Georgia State University, and Jru, whom she shares with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick.

While Michele did not reveal the identity of the baby's father, rumors have been circulating that she has been dating 22-year-old Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. The pair were first spotted together in August 2022, and pregnancy rumors began swirling after a video of Michele at a Rockets game in January showed her in oversized overalls and possibly waddling.

Despite the speculation, Michele had initially denied the rumors a month prior. The announcement on International Women's Day has now confirmed the pregnancy and elicited a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Michele, known for her modeling and business ventures, expressed her anticipation for her daughter's arrival, writing, "We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I'm am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time - this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

The expectant mother has not shared a specific due date, but according to her Instagram post, she is now 28 weeks pregnant, which means the baby is expected to arrive in May 2024.

