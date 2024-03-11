Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Basketball Wives' star is facing harsh criticism from fellow VH1 reality television star for dating much-younger basketballer following pregnancy announcement.

AceShowbiz - Former "Basketball Wives" star Mehgan James has voiced her opinion on Draya Michele's recent pregnancy announcement, sparking a debate on the age gap between romantic partners.

James, who has had a long-running feud with Michele on the reality show, took to social media to question the 17-year age difference between Michele and her unborn child's father, NBA player Jalen Green. While acknowledging that having fun with a younger man can be acceptable, James expressed concern about having a child with someone so young.

"Having a baby by one that's the same age as your son speaks a lot about a person's character," James wrote.

Michele, 39, announced her pregnancy with her third child on Instagram last week. She has a 22-year-old son from a previous relationship.

In response to some criticism, Michele shared a post on her Instagram story, seemingly addressing the age gap concerns. "It's amazing how we can jump to conclusions and rush to judgement," she wrote.

James's comments have drawn attention to the issue of age gaps in relationships, particularly those involving older women and younger men. While such relationships can be consensual and fulfilling, they can also raise questions about power dynamics and the potential for exploitation.

