 

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Basketball Wives' star is facing harsh criticism from fellow VH1 reality television star for dating much-younger basketballer following pregnancy announcement.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former "Basketball Wives" star Mehgan James has voiced her opinion on Draya Michele's recent pregnancy announcement, sparking a debate on the age gap between romantic partners.

James, who has had a long-running feud with Michele on the reality show, took to social media to question the 17-year age difference between Michele and her unborn child's father, NBA player Jalen Green. While acknowledging that having fun with a younger man can be acceptable, James expressed concern about having a child with someone so young.

"Having a baby by one that's the same age as your son speaks a lot about a person's character," James wrote.

  Editors' Pick

Draya Michele is criticized by fellow reality TV star

Draya Michele is criticized by fellow reality TV star

Michele, 39, announced her pregnancy with her third child on Instagram last week. She has a 22-year-old son from a previous relationship.

In response to some criticism, Michele shared a post on her Instagram story, seemingly addressing the age gap concerns. "It's amazing how we can jump to conclusions and rush to judgement," she wrote.

James's comments have drawn attention to the issue of age gaps in relationships, particularly those involving older women and younger men. While such relationships can be consensual and fulfilling, they can also raise questions about power dynamics and the potential for exploitation.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video
Related Posts
Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Seems to Respond to Backlash After Confirming Pregnancy With 22-Year-Old BF's Child

Draya Michele Seems to Respond to Backlash After Confirming Pregnancy With 22-Year-Old BF's Child

Draya Michele Poses Nude in Maternity Shoot to Announce She's Pregnant With Baby Girl

Draya Michele Poses Nude in Maternity Shoot to Announce She's Pregnant With Baby Girl

Draya Michele Trolled After Sharing Pic of Stranger Holding Her Hand Amid Flight Anxiety

Draya Michele Trolled After Sharing Pic of Stranger Holding Her Hand Amid Flight Anxiety

Latest News
Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident
  • Mar 12, 2024

Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage
  • Mar 12, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video
  • Mar 12, 2024

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video

Most Read
Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:22:26

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes