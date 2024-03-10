Victoria Monet Regrets Bringing Daughter to Grammy Awards: It Was 'Disaster'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'On My Mama' singer refuses to take her little daughter Hazel to red carpet events because the family's experience at the Grammys was far from pleasant.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Victoria Monet, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter, has announced that she will no longer bring her daughter Hazel, 2, to red carpet events. In an interview with ET at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, Monet revealed that their appearance at the Grammy Awards in February had been a "disaster."

"The last carpet was a disaster, so I think we're gonna give it a couple years," Monet said. Hazel appeared unimpressed during their family appearance at the Grammys, clinging to her father John Gaines and displaying a glum expression.

However, despite the red carpet mishap, Monet plans to continue bringing Hazel into the recording studio. After becoming the youngest Grammy nominee at age two alongside her mother for the track "Hollywood," Hazel has proven her musical talent.

"Absolutely," Monet said of bringing Hazel back to work. "She already is Grammy-nominated so it sounds about right, you know?"

While at the Billboard Awards, Monet expressed gratitude for her success, receiving the Rising Star Award. "I'm just so happy, I feel seen," she said. "I'm just excited to be able to stand on a stage and thank my team and perform tonight and celebrate with all of these beautiful, magical women."

In November 2023, Monet received flowers from Beyonce Knowles as a thank you for promoting her Renaissance Tour film. "I love[d] it," Monet said of the moment. "She knows no limit. Whatever the world has to say can go to heaven."

Monet previously announced her pregnancy in December 2020, saying, "Two hearts beat inside of me now... that's more love... Two brains and two souls... that's so much power."

You can share this post!