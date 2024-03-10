Michael Strahan's Cancer-Stricken Daughter Beams After Meeting Favorite Artist Bryson Tiller

ABC/Instagram Celebrity

Isabella Strahan calls the 'Let 'Em Know' star the 'man of [her] dream' on social media after he surprised her amid her battle with brain tumor, much to her delight.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan, a 19-year-old student and model, is battling a brain tumor but found solace recently when she met her favorite artist, Bryson Tiller.

In a TikTok video, Isabella dances to Tiller's song "Let 'Em Know" before he surprises her, leaving her elated and declaring, "Man of my dreams #bestdayever."

This encounter comes amid Isabella's ongoing chemotherapy journey, which she has been documenting on YouTube. In January, she was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor at the base of her skull. She underwent radiation and emergency surgery last October to remove the tumor.

Earlier this week, she underwent an unexpected second brain surgery due to a setback in her recovery. In a vlog, she described the procedure, which involved cleaning and draining fluid and potentially replacing the bone cut out of her skull.

Despite the pain she has experienced, Isabella remains optimistic and is grateful for the support of her friends and family, including her father and twin sister Sophia. Her visit from Tiller brought her immense joy and inspiration during this challenging time.

