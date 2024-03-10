 

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star, who revealed a miscarriage back in 2016, has taken to social media to announce she suffered another pregnancy loss recently.

AceShowbiz - "Celebrity Big Brother" star Courtney Stodden, 29, has opened up about their experience of suffering an early miscarriage, around 10 weeks into their pregnancy. In an Instagram post, Stodden shared that they wanted to speak out to help others who may be going through a similar situation.

"I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks); it's been a roller coaster of emotions. I feel grief in every sense of the word. Even though, I suppose, early is better than later… yet it still is a loss and I can’t shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it."

"No matter how early a loss occurs, it's still a loss," said Stodden, who identifies as gender non-binary. "This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence."

Stodden said that they had tried to keep the news private but felt it was important to "just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace as there is strength in numbers." They added, "If this has happened to you or ever does, it's not your fault."

Stodden's decision to share their experience highlights the grief and loneliness that can accompany early pregnancy loss.

