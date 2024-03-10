Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Celebrity

Sad news comes from the 'All of Us Strangers' actor and his family as his beloved mother Nora has passed away just days before Mother's Day in a Dublin hospital.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Irish actor Andrew Scott's beloved mother, Nora Scott, has sadly passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin following a sudden illness. The family announced the devastating news just days before Mother's Day, which will be marked on Sunday, March 10.

Nora passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, surrounded by her loving family, including her husband Jim and children Sarah, Andrew, and Hannah.

The family expressed their profound sorrow in an official obituary, "It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Nora Scott (nee Boyle), beloved wife of Jim, mother of Sarah, Andrew, and Hannah."

Andrew Scott has yet to publicly comment on the tragic loss. The actor's funeral will be held next week.

Just before her passing, Nora had defended actor Anthony Hopkins, who had reportedly not spoken to his daughter Abigail for decades. Nora insisted that Hopkins was not as "cold" as portrayed and shared an anecdote about his kindness.

During filming for "King Lear", Andrew had informed Hopkins about his mother's illness. Hopkins responded by sending Nora a large bouquet of over three dozen red roses with a heartfelt card. Nora expressed her gratitude for his thoughtfulness and defended his character amid rumors.

Nora's passing has left a void in the family and has shocked those who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her husband, children, extended family, and numerous friends.

You can share this post!